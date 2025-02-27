Ten Pound Poms is heading back Down Under next month, with a second series of the Michelle Keegan drama.

The BBC has announced the return of the hit drama series. Following the story of a group of British citizen who migrated to Australia in 1956 for a better life for the price of £10, Ten Pound Poms wowed audiences when it first aired in May 2023.

Upon announcing that the show would be returning to screens, writer and creator Danny Brocklehurst said: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight.

“We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under.”

Ten Pound Poms returns to screens in March. | BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti

When is Ten Pound Poms out?

It has been announced that series two of Ten Pound Poms will air at 8pm on Sunday, March 9 on BBC One. In addition to airing weekly, the full boxset will also be put on BBC iPlayer from 6am on March 9.

Who is in Ten Pound Poms?

Michelle Keegan returns as nurse Kate Thorne in the new series, alongside Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts and Warren brown as Terry Roberts. Other returning actors include Nic English as Robbie and Rob Collins as Ron.

Ten Pound Poms return to screens in March. | BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti

There are also some new characters including Benny Bates, played by Marcus Graham. Other new stars include Sam Delich as Ray, Maya Stange as Maggie Skinner, Tommy James Green as Padraia, and Clare Hughes as Birdie.

What is Ten Pound Poms series two about?

The second season of Ten Pound Poms will see viewers return to Australia as the British expats attempt to put down routes and launch a life Down Under. A new trailer for the second series shows that the series is moving into 1957, with Kate attempt to make a life for herself after embarking on a search for her son, Michael, in Australia during series one.

Kate will also rekindle her friendship with Robbie. The Roberts family are attempting to kick start their fresh start Down Under, with Terry determined to put down some route and Annie discovering new and exciting opportunities. However, new landlord Bennt could spell trouble for the Roberts family.