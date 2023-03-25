Jason Manford will host the Big Night of Musicals on the BBC

The Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery is returning to our screens tonight.

Jason Manford will be hosting the celebration of all things theatrical on the BBC. It was filmed at the AO Arena in Manchester last month.

The show will feature numbers from 13 different musicals including household names such as Hamilton and Wicked. Fans of the West End will be able to sing along from their seats, while those unfamiliar with musicals will be able to get a taste of what to expect.

Jason Manford will not only be on hosting duties, he will also be performing during one of the numbers. He has experience on the stage - as well as being one of the country’s leading stand-up comedians.

If you are planning on tuning in and wonder how to watch - or want to know which musicals the songs are from. Here is all you need to know:

How to watch the Big Night of Musicals?

The performances have actually already taken place. Fans packed into the AO Arena on Manchester on 27 February to watch songs from 13 different musicals.

BBC will be broadcasting the 90 minute extravaganza on BBC One on Saturday (25 March) night. It will start at 7.50 and run until 9.25pm.

It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What musicals are featured?

The Big Night of Musicals featured spectacular numbers from 12 musicals as well as a special performance from Aspects of Love featuring Michael Ball. Viewers will be treated to performances from the following musicals:

We Will Rock You

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I

SIX the musical

Les Misérables

The Greatest Showman

Shrek the Musical

Newsies

Ain’t Too Proud

Wicked

Hamilton

Aspects of Love

Mamma Mia

Jason Manford

What numbers are being performed and by who?

What’s On Stage reports that the following numbers from the 13 musicals will be performed. It also includes the performers who brought the songs to life - including a special appearance.

We Will Rock You

Brenda Edwards and the cast of We Will Rock You performed the title track (We Will Rock You).

Matilda the Musical

Lauren Byrne the cast perform a medley of Naughty, Revolting Children and When I Grow Up. Netflix released a movie version of the musical on Christmas Day in 2022.

The King and I

This musical is one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s many productions. Helen George and Darren Lee perform Shall We Dance.

Six

Inspired by the wives of Henry VIII, the company of this musical perform Haus of Holbein and Six.

Les Misérables

A musical which needs no introduction, Nathania Ong performs On My Own.

The Greatest Showman

Host Jason Manford gets in on the action performing a rendition of From Now On from The Greatest Showman - which started life as a movie starring Hugh Jackman. Manford is joined by Flash Musicals and Pendleton Choir.

Shrek the Musical

Another movie turned musical, Shrek has been a fixture in the West End in recent years. Antony Lawrence, Joanne Clifton and Brandon Lee Sears perform I’m a Believer.

Newsies

Based on the musical film of the same name, Bronté Barbé and the Newsies cast perform King of New York.

The Bodyguard

Drawing inspiration from the film of the same name starring Whitney Houston, this musical features many of the iconic tracks from that soundtrack. Melody Thornton will perform I Will Always Love You.

Ain’t Too Proud

The cast of Ain’t Too Proud will perform a medley of My Girl, Get Ready and I Can’t Get Next To You.

Wicked

A musical that even non-theatre fans can recognise, Laura Pick will perform the iconic Defying Gravity.

Hamilton

The cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton - one of the biggest musicals of the 2010s - will perform My Shot.

Aspects of Love

West End royalty Michael Ball will make a special appearance to perform Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love.

Mamma Mia!

The ABBA inspired musical will feature in the Big Night of Musicals with the cast performing Mamma Mia/ Dancing Queen.