A star studded cast of celebrities are involved in Red Nose Day including Chabuddy G, Maya Jama and Kylie Minogue

Chabuddy G is entering the Love Island villa for Comic Relief. (Getty Images)

Love Island host Maya Jama is welcoming one final bombshell to the series in a special episode.

Notorious playboy Chabuddy G is arriving into the villa in aid of Red Nose Day on Friday 17 March. The character played by Asim Chaudhry is a fan favourite on the sitcom People Just Do Nothing which aired from 2014 to 2018.

The 2023 charity telethon features one of the most star-studded line-up of celebrities to date. But what can we expect from Chabuddy G’s Love Island appearance and what has he said ahead of the Red Nose Day special?

Here is everything you need to know.

What has Chabuddy G said about his Love Island Red Nose Day special?

Chabuddy G announced that he is visiting Maya Jama to raise money for comic relief. He revealed the news to fans in a behind the scenes video. Chabuddy G said: “Love Island, you thought it was over. It’s not mate. There’s one more bombshell that’s about to enter the villa: It’s me, darling!”

Chabuddy G also offered viewers an insight into what he’ll be looking for during his appearance in the villa. He added: “My type on paper is a kind, sweet, caring and beautiful girl. My type off paper is aunties aged 45+, especially the Karen types, I love a bossy woman.”

Who else is taking part in Comic Relief?

The BBC has announced a star-studded line-up which features a range of celebrity guests. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue joins the cast of Ghost for a special episode and Sir Lenn Henry links up with David Tennant’s Doctor Who.

A celebrity version of popular TV show The Traitors has also been lined up. The show also features a range of all-star presenters including Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett.

How to donate

The money raised for Red Nose Day is used to help support people during the cost of living crisis while tackling other issues such as homelessness and mental health problems. A portion of the money raised will also support emergency response teams after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.