The Boys creator Eric Kripke has announced on social media that it will not be returning after season 5.

Fans of hit Amazon Prime series The Boys have been told the end is in sight. The dark comedy action series which is based on the comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is set to end, with the news being revealed just as its fourth season debuts.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (June 11), show creator Eric Kripke, took to social media to tell fans, “the end has begun.” Kripke said: "The Boys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in TWO DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

The Boys season 4 will see Homelander (Antony Starr) leading the supes as both he and Vought push to control power and influence across America. Whilst our band of vigilantes headed up by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), take them on, trying to restore the balance before it’s too late.

So, why is The Boys ending on Amazon Prime and when can you watch season 4? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is The Boys ending on Amazon Prime?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Kripke revealed why The Boys would be saying goodbye after season 5. He explained: “From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five.”

He continued: “And then I would say plans really solidified that we were going to actually do it years ago. I think we were probably in the middle of making season three, so it could have been three or four years ago that we always knew.”

Adding: “I don’t know why I like the number five so much; it’s a good round number to where you get enough. It might have been because I was trained as a TV writer and there were five acts. It gives you enough time to get to know the characters. You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

When can you watch The Boys season 4 on Prime?

Whilst, The Boys fans now know the series is definitely ending, the latest season has just dropped on Amazon Prime, with the first three episodes available to watch from June 13. The remaining five episodes will be released on a weekly basis.