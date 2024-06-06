Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How to watch season four of The Boys set to land on Amazon Prime Video.

Season four of the Emmy-nominated drama series The Boys is coming to Prime Video on June 13. Three episodes will be available for those with a Prime Membership, with the remaining episodes in the series being released weekly until July 18 when the series will conclude with a dramatic finale.

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are equally as influential and important as politicians when they use their powers for good. But it probes what might happen when superheroes embrace their darker sides and the implications of their abuse of power.

This is when vigilante group The Boys step in, and work together to expose multibillion-dollar company, the Seven and Vought, who manage the superheroes, for who they really are. But in this upcoming season, they’ve lost Billy Butcher as their leader, so it looks as if they may face a desperate scramble to get back on their feet in order to save the world from corruption.

The series is based on Garth Ennis’ and Darick Robertson’s best-selling satirical comic, and the two are also executive producers on the show. It stars names such as Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alosnzo, Chase Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

In season four, the world is on the cusp and The Boys are facing stakes higher than ever as Victoria Neuman, played by Australian Claudia Doumit, edges her way closer to the Oval Office. They need to come together and save the world. The new season will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast too.

How to watch The Boys season 4?

You can watch season 4 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video from June 13.

If you’re not too tired of politics talk with the general election looming, and fancy delving into this fantasy world, you can tune in to watch the newest instalment of the hit series by signing up for Amazon Prime’s free 30 day trial which includes a Prime Video subscription.

Prime members in the UK also enjoy savings on other Amazon products in addition to Prime Video, all on the same membership priced at £8.99 per month or £95 annually.