The UK version of The Circle was cancelled from Channel 4 in 2021, but the US version is still bringing us the goods, with Netflix’s latest season of the spin-off show dropping on 4 May.

The Circle US will see contestants battle it out on The Circle app to become the most liked user, and players can play either as themselves or someone else.

With a prize pot of $150,000 for the player rated top influencer, Netflix has teased that season 4 might be "the spiciest season yet".

Here’s everything you need to know about season four of The Circle and who is in this year’s cast lineup.

When will The Circle season four be released?

Season four of The Circle will be dropping on Netflix on 4 May, 2022.

The UK version of the show which used to be on Channel 4 was dropped due to it taking up “a big chunk” of the network’s schedule.

Netflix will be showing season four of the US version.

The first four episodes will be released on 4 May, with new episodes coming out on 11 May, 18 May and the finale on 25 May.

What is The Circle?

The Circle is a reality TV game show where contestants connect over The Circle app, with the aim of the game to be voted the most popular player.

Contestants can play as themselves or someone else, and will not meet one another unless they get blocked.

The show aired in both the UK and the US, however the UK version was dropped by Channel 4 after season three.

The fourth season that will show on Netflix in the UK, will be the US version.

The prize money has been increased to $150,000, with players rating each other one last time in the finale to see who is crowned the winner.

Who won season three of The Circle?

In the UK, season three of The Circle was won by Natalya Platonova who played the character of Felix.

The 29-year old received the £100,000 cash prize after being rated the most popular player.

Reflecting on her win to the Radio Times, she said: “I must play a good man!”

“If I was me, I would have been gone. I had to be the perfect man. What I see everyday at work is what I created."

In the US, the prize money was won by James Andre Jefferson Jr. who played himself.

Who are The Circle Season four contestants?

Players of The Circle can decide to play as themselves or someone else.

Here is the full cast of The Circle season four and some of their alter-egos:

Alyssa Ljubicich

Alyssa Ljubicich will play herself in The Circle Season 4

Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa who hails from New York works as a sex and relationship coach. Alyssa will be playing herself.

Josh ‘Bru’ Brubaker

Josh ‘Bru’ Brubaker will be playing himself in The Circle Season 4

Twenty-five-year-old Bru who is from West Hollywood, California is a radio host that has 3.5 million followers on Tik Tok.

Playing himself, Bru said: “If I can be popular on social media, I think I can be popular in The Circle.”

Crissa Jackson

Basketball influencer Crissa Jackson will be playing as herself in The Circle

Crissa, who will be playing herself, was the 13th woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters and now works as a basketball influencer.

The 31-year old has over a million followers on Instagram and 13.8 million followers on Tik Tok.

Frank Grimsley

Frank Grimsley will be playing himself in The Circle Season 4

Hailing from Maryland, 28-year old Frank, who describes himself as, “the big boy with a big personality,” will be playing himself.

John Franklin: Playing Carol

John Franklin will be playing as his mother Carol.

John Franklin will be going into The Circle playing his mother Carol.

The 24-year old Italian American from New Jersey said he was going to be his mother as the matriarch is the “most popular person in every Italian family.”

Alex Brizard: Playing Nathan

Alex Brizard will be playing as Nathan in The Circle Season 4

Describing himself as a “professional nerd” on Instagram, 28-year old Alex Brizard will be playing as Nathan who he describes as a 22-year old frat bro.

Parker Abott: Playing Paul

The 21-year-old sorority girl will be playing as her 56-year-old father, Paul in a bid to be trustworthy.

She said: “If I saw a 21-year-old sorority girl, I definitely wouldn’t put trust in them, especially with my pictures.”

Rachel Evans

Paranormal researcher Rachel, will be playing herself in The Circle

Rachel Evans works as a paranormal researcher for the Travel Channel. The 29-year-old, who plays the accordion will be playing The Circle representing herself.

Yu Ling Wu

Yu Ling Wu is playing as herself in The Circle

YYu Ling Wu is a 25-year-old brand marketing consultant from San Francisco who describes herself as a first-and-a-half generation Chinese American.

Wu, will be playing herself in The Circle

Who will host season four of The Circle?

The Circle US is hosted by Michelle Buteau.

The comedian and actor is also known for her roles in Rick and Morty, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Russian Doll.

Where can I watch the Circle?

The Circle US season four will be available to watch on Netflix UK on 4 May.