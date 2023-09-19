The Continental follows a young Winston Scott as he attempts to usurp control of the hotel for assassins

Following the dramatic events of John Wick: Chapter 4, the story of the underworld of assassins looked like it had come to a bloody end. However, the films’ director Chad Stahelski has returned to the John Wick universe as producer of Amazon series The Continental.

The three part series is centred on the titular hotel chain and haven for the world’s assassins, which was a staple location of the John Wick films which starred Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane. The Continental premises have their own strict rules, most sacred of which is that no business, including carrying out hits, can be conducted on Continental grounds.

In John Wick 2, John broke this rule, causing Winston to excommunicate him and set a bounty on his head. The hotel was then tragically destroyed in John Wick: Chapter 4, but it is back in the new series.

The Continental is set in 1970s New York City decades before the films and follows a young Winston Scott as he takes on the owner of The Continental - Cormac, played by Mel Gibson - and attempts to wrest control of the venue from him.

Winston comes up against the full weight of The Continental as Cormac sends his goons, including the sociopath twin assassins Hansel and Gretel, against him and his allies.

The Continental season 1

Who is in the cast of The Continental?

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott

Mishel Prada as KD

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles

Nhung Kate as Yen

Jessica Allain as Lou

Ayomide Adegun as Charon

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew

Adam Shapiro as Lemmy

Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator

Marina Mazepa as Gretal

Mark Musashi as Hansel

Where is The Continental filmed?

The Continental is set in New York City but was mostly filmed at a studio in Budapest, Hungary.

Exterior shots of The Continental were filmed at the Beaver Building, known as the Flatiron, at 1 Wall Street Court, New York. Interior scenes were filmed inside Delmonico's, a fine dining restaurant located at 56 Beaver Street, New York.

Mel Gibson stars as Cormac in The Continental

Is The Continental a prequel to John Wick?

Yes, the series is set around 35 years before the events of John Wick, and features some of the characters seen in the movies.

Winston Scott, John’s ally and the owner of The Continental, is the star of the series, and Charon, played by the late Lance Reddick in the films, also features in the series, this time played by Ayomide Adegun.

Is there a trailer for The Continental?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Continental release date?

The Continental will premiere on Amazon Prime in the UK on Friday 22 September - there are three feature-length episodes in the series and they will be released weekly.

Where can you watch the John Wick films?

The first two John Wick films are available to stream on Sky, or to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.