Starring Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, will The Gilded Age be returning for season 3?

The life of Bertha Russell and the Russell clan returns to our screens this week with 'The Gilded Age' Season Two (Credit: HBO)

Fans are saying goodbye to The Gilded Age season 2, with the series finale set to air on Sky Atlantic tonight (December 18). The period drama by Julian Fellowes has captivated audiences with its depiction of high society life in 1880's New York, featuring gossip, betrayals, old money and opera.

The Gilded Age season 2 featured a star-studded cast, with familiar faces returning including Carrie Coon (Boston Strangler), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Morgan Spector (A Vigilante). We also met some new characters played by stars including Robert Sean Leonard (House) and Tony award-winning actress Laura Benanti.

With The Gilded Age season 2 soon to be behind us and so many questions left unanswered, has the show been renewed for a third season? Here's everything we know so far about The Gilded Age season 3.

Will there be a season 3 of The Gilded Age?

It has not yet been confirmed if The Gilded Age has been renewed for season 3. The finale of season 2 airs in the UK on December 18, so the potential to continue on with the story is there, and there have been hints that the series will be returning.

In an interview with Town and Country, The Gilded Age writer, Sonja Warfield directly discussed about what they expect to cover in the third season. Warfield said: "We discovered gems for season 2 that play into our characters’ journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we’re lucky enough to get a third season." She continued: "In season 1, we had Thomas Edison’s lights, in season two we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we’ll discover what that is in season 3."

The Gilded Age season 3 release date

Whilst we don't know for sure as to whether The Gilded Age is coming back for season 3, we can speculate about a potential release date. Fans had to wait 19 months between season 1 and season 2, with the season 1 finale airing in March 2022, and season 2 not dropping until October 2023. If there is a similar timeframe for season 3, this means fans could be left waiting until sometime in 2025.

Who will star in The Gilded Age season 3?

The lead cast are expected to return for The Gilded Age season 3, including Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson (Gone Hollywood) as Marian Brook, Harry Richardson (Doctor Thorne) as Larry Russell, Denée Benton (Genie) as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga (The Nun) as Gladys Russell, Blake Ritson (Krypton) as Oscar van Rhijn and Sex and The City's Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte.

When can I watch The Gilded Age season 2 finale?