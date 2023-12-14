Reacher season 2, based on the Lee Child thriller series, comes to Amazon Prime Video

The second season of action thriller series Reacher is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The series follows a former US Army military policeman who left the forces and lives as a drifter, travelling the country and acting as a vigilante when he stumbles across trouble.

Season one set a new streaming record for Amazon, with over 30.6 million hours streamed in the first three days of its release on the platform in 2022, beating previous record holder The Wheel of Time season one by 4 million hours. Given the huge success of the first season, and the massive amount of source material available to producers, it came as no surprise that a second series was in the offing.

In season two, finds Reacher pulled from his drifter lifestyle when he learns that his former army buddies are being killed off one by one. He reunited with three former comrades to investigate the mysterious murders and seek revenge for his fallen friends.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 2 on Prime Video

Is there a trailer for Reacher season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Reacher season 2?

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Shaun Sipos as David O'Donnell

Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.

Robert Patrick as Shane Langston

Domenick Lombardozzi as Gaitano Russo

Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez

Edsson Morales as Orozco

Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz

Shannon Kook as Swan

Josh Blacker as Hortense Fields

Noam Jenkins as Senator Lavoy

Gavin Fox as Lennox

Christina Cox as Marlo Burns

Téa Helena Carini as Angela Franz

David MacInnis as Parker

Dean McKenzie as Stanley Lowrey

Al Sapienza as Marsh

Kate Moyer as Jane Burns

Mishka Thébaud as Grant

Ray Galletti as Pierce

The first season of Reacher smashed records on Amazon Prime

Which book is Reacher season 2 based on?

Reacher season two is set two years after the events of the first season, and is based on the Lee Child book Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th instalment in the author’s Jack Reacher series, published in 2007. The first season was based on Child’s debut novel Killing Floor.

There are currently 28 books in the Jack Reacher series, all written by Child. Another instalment in the series, In Too Deep, is due to be published in October 2024.

When is the release date of Reacher season 2?

The first three episodes will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday December 15, with the final five episodes being released weekly. This is the full release schedule:

Episode 1 - ATM: December 15

Episode 2 - What Happens in Atlantic City: December 15

Episode 3 - Picture Says A Thousand Words: December 15

Episode 4 - A Night at the Symphony: December 22

Episode 5 - Burial: December 29

Episode 6 - New York's Finest: January 5

Episode 7 - The Man Goes Through: January 12

Episode 8 - Fly Boy: January 19

