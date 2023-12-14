Reacher season 2 on Amazon Prime: UK release date of Jack Reacher series which book is it based on?
Reacher season 2, based on the Lee Child thriller series, comes to Amazon Prime Video
The second season of action thriller series Reacher is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The series follows a former US Army military policeman who left the forces and lives as a drifter, travelling the country and acting as a vigilante when he stumbles across trouble.
Season one set a new streaming record for Amazon, with over 30.6 million hours streamed in the first three days of its release on the platform in 2022, beating previous record holder The Wheel of Time season one by 4 million hours. Given the huge success of the first season, and the massive amount of source material available to producers, it came as no surprise that a second series was in the offing.
In season two, finds Reacher pulled from his drifter lifestyle when he learns that his former army buddies are being killed off one by one. He reunited with three former comrades to investigate the mysterious murders and seek revenge for his fallen friends.
Is there a trailer for Reacher season 2?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Reacher season 2?
- Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher
- Maria Sten as Frances Neagley
- Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon
- Shaun Sipos as David O'Donnell
- Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.
- Robert Patrick as Shane Langston
- Domenick Lombardozzi as Gaitano Russo
- Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez
- Edsson Morales as Orozco
- Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz
- Shannon Kook as Swan
- Josh Blacker as Hortense Fields
- Noam Jenkins as Senator Lavoy
- Gavin Fox as Lennox
- Christina Cox as Marlo Burns
- Téa Helena Carini as Angela Franz
- David MacInnis as Parker
- Dean McKenzie as Stanley Lowrey
- Al Sapienza as Marsh
- Kate Moyer as Jane Burns
- Mishka Thébaud as Grant
- Ray Galletti as Pierce
Which book is Reacher season 2 based on?
Reacher season two is set two years after the events of the first season, and is based on the Lee Child book Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th instalment in the author’s Jack Reacher series, published in 2007. The first season was based on Child’s debut novel Killing Floor.
There are currently 28 books in the Jack Reacher series, all written by Child. Another instalment in the series, In Too Deep, is due to be published in October 2024.
When is the release date of Reacher season 2?
The first three episodes will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday December 15, with the final five episodes being released weekly. This is the full release schedule:
- Episode 1 - ATM: December 15
- Episode 2 - What Happens in Atlantic City: December 15
- Episode 3 - Picture Says A Thousand Words: December 15
- Episode 4 - A Night at the Symphony: December 22
- Episode 5 - Burial: December 29
- Episode 6 - New York's Finest: January 5
- Episode 7 - The Man Goes Through: January 12
- Episode 8 - Fly Boy: January 19
