The Grand Tour returns with latest season 5 episode Sand Job with Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond racing across Africa

Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond are back in the saddle for next The Grand Tour season five adventure, Sand Job. The trio’s last adventure, EuroCrash, saw them go on a road trip to central Europe in some truly bizarre cars.

This time the gang are heading to Africa for a new journey recreating an iconic rally race in a dangerous country, where they will find themselves without support crossing a vast desert.

What is The Grand Tour: Sand Job about?

Clarkson, May, and Hammond travel to Mauritania on the coast of Northwest Africa to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Paris-Dakar rally. Instead of bespoke Dakar racers, the boys must complete their journey in cheap modified sports cars. Jeremy opts for a Jaguar F Type V6, Richard picks an Aston Martin Volante V12, whilst James decides to make the journey in a Maserati.

The rally has not been held in Mauritania since 2008 due to security concerns, and is now held in Saudi Arabia, but the trio are doing things the old fashioned way and braving the dangerous country where the UK government still warns against all travel across half the territory.

They begin their journey in the Foreign Office Red Zone in the north of the country, where their cars are delivered to them on a 1.2 mile train. They will then have to cross into the Sahara Desert as they head to Senegal, and its capital, Dakar, where they will find the finish line.

The trio follow in the tread marks of the legendary Paris-Dakar rally in The Grand Tour: Sand Job

Is The Grand Tour ending after Sand Job?

Fortunately for fans of the petrolhead trio, The Grand Tour isn’t coming to an end just yet, however season five is set to be the final series of the show.

Richard Hammond reflected on his time filming with his Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May - he told Radio Times: "We know each other very well, and it’s not founded on seeing one another in an office every day or in the pub at weekends. It’s seeing one another in incredible places, grappling with illness and injury."

In total, five episodes are planned for the fifth series, meaning that after Sand Job, there are still two more remaining. The fourth episode of the series was filmed in Zimbabwe in September 2023 and is expected to be released later this year. The Grand Tour will come to an end when the fifth and final episode is released, which is expected to be in late 2024.

Hammond, aged 54, was 30 when he joined Top Gear, and he has filmed with Clarkson and May almost every year since then. When The Grand Tour does come to an end after season five, the trio don’t yet have any concrete plans to work together in the future, though Hammond said that he would join Clarkson as a guest on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? ‘like a shot’.

When is The Grand Tour: Sand Job release date?