While British viewers have already seen the conclusion of this year’s Great British Bake Off, fans in North America have been waiting patiently for the new series.

The hit show, which is called The Great British Baking Show outside of the UK, has been airing on Netflix for the past few year, giving international viewers a chance to get in on the action inside the famous tent.

While in the UK, the latest series to air was the 15th series, it is confusingly actually listed as the 12th series internationally. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the latest instalment.

Is The Great British Baking Show series 12 available in North America?

The Great British Baking Show is available exclusively on Netflix in the US. The latest series came to an end on November 29, just days after the finale aired in the UK.

The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2024 was revealed in last night's episode. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Netflix users can find the latest series under ‘collection 12’ in the Great British Baking Show tab. Previous series are also available on the streaming service.

In Canada, the show airs on CBC Gem.

What happened in the finale of The Great British Baking Show 2024?

For those not wanting any spoilers, stop reading now. After a tense few weeks in the famous Bake Off tent, our final three bakers took part in one final showdown to crown the series winner.

Dylan, Georgie and Christaan all made it to the final, with Welsh nurse Georgie taking home the title in the end. It as a shock to some fans, after her almost-meltdown in the tent in the semi-final.

But Georgie succeeded in impressing the judges when it mattered. Dylan had been a hot-favourite to take home the famous cakestand, but stumbles in the final cost him a chance at being crowned.

Will there be a series 13 of The Great British Baking Show?

Applications are already open for the next series of the famous baking show, meaning that it will return to screens soon. Going by previous timelines, the show will film in summer, with an autumn release date, with episodes airing internationally shortly after the UK premiere.