The fifth episode of The Last of Us will be made available to watch early, to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl

The fifth episode of The Last of Us is being released a few days earlier than usual. Its typical Sunday night broadcast slot clashes with the Super Bowl, and so as a result HBO have opted to make the episode available to stream on HBO Max from Friday evening.

In the UK, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV have followed suit – meaning you’ll be able to watch The Last of Us episode 5 in the UK on demand from the very early hours of Saturday morning.

Here’s everything you need to know about the move.

Why is The Last of Us episode 5 being released early?

The fifth episode of The Last of Us – which is titled ‘Endure and Survive’ – is being made available to stream early to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl in the US.

It’s still going to air in its usual Sunday evening broadcast slot, but will be added to HBO Max from Friday 10 February at 9pm Eastern Time.

When and how can I watch The Last of Us episode 5 in the UK?

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us, looking through a newspaper-covered window (Credit: HBO)

Sky Atlantic and NOW TV have opted to make ‘Endure and Survive’ available early in the UK too. You’ll be able to watch the new episode of The Last of Us from 2am GMT on Saturday 11 February via both Sky on Demand and NOW TV.

The episode will still air in its usual broadcast slot of Monday 13 February at 2am, with a later repeat at 9pm that evening. The normal release schedule will resume from then on – you won’t be able to catch episode 6 or 7 early.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here, and hear Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen say “they told me to forgive, but where is the justice in that?”

You might also catch a glimpse of a bloater, a new type of cordyceps zombie we’re yet to be introduced to.

Who stars in The Last of Us episode 5?

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) returns as revolutionary leader Kathleen Coghlan, with Lamar Johnson (The Hate U Give) and Keivonn Montreal Woodard as fugitives Henry and Sam Burrell.

Neil Druckmann (creator of The Last of Us video game) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) have once again co-written this episode. Jeremy Webb – previously of the Doctor Who episodes The Curse of the Black Spot and The Wedding of River Song – is directing.

Are any future episodes of The Last of Us likely to move?

It’s unlikely – while some viewers have correctly pointed out that The Last of Us’ finale clashes with the Academy Awards on Sunday 12 March, the actual Oscars telecast has been haemorrhaging viewers for years now, and it’s not even remotely as popular as the Super Bowl.

