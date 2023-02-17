Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino are in the running to win The Masked Singer - but will they get prize money?

The winner of The Masked Singer will be crowned this weekend.

Excitement is building ahead of the hit ITV series’ grand final. Three Masked Singers remain in the running to win the competition - Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino.

It is the fourth season of the British version of the reality show. It first launched in January 2020 and it based on the shows of the same name around the world - including a US version.

But what will the winner of The Masked Singer get? Here is all you need to know:

When is the final of the Masked Singer?

It will take place on Saturday (18 February) and follows weeks of competition. Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino are the three remaining singers left in the show.

Coverage of the Masked Singer final will begin at 7pm and last until 8.30pm.

How to watch the Masked Singer final?

ITV will be showing the final of The Masked Singer on ITV1 and it will also be available on ITVX shortly after it airs. The ITVX app is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

What to expect from the Masked Singer final?

Joel Dommet hosts the show as the three remaining incognito celebrities battling it out to be crowned the ultimate champion. The identities of all three finalists are revealed during the final and fans are also treated to a special performance from all 12 contestants from this year’s series.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross in a promotional image for The Mased Singer 2023 (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Who won the Masked Singer in 2022?

Natalie Imbruglia was the winner of the ITV series last year. She was revealed to be Panda and crowned the winner in the grand final 12 months ago.

Throughout her run as Panda, Imbruglia dropped hints about her identity, talking about how she is a “solitary creature” and that she had “been animated” in the past, referring to when she voiced the animated character Koala in Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe.

A more obscure clue included a compass which was missing its E - referring to the fact that she grew up in [N]ew [S]outh [W]ales, in Australia. The judges’ guesses regarding her identity ranged from X Factor judge Cheryl Cole to Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renée Zellweger. Before the final aired, the bookies had pegged Amanda Holden as the most likely to be behind the mask, with odds of 10/11.

What does the winner of Masked Singer get?

A new winner of the Masked Singer will be crowned this weekend. One of Fawn, Phoenix or Rhino will win the fourth season of the hit ITV series.

But what will the winner receive? Unlike other reality shows, there is no trophy or prize money for winning The Masked Singer.

