Is The Neighbours Experience sold out? When is Amazon Freevee London event and when does Neighbours return?

Ahead of Neighbours new series, Amazon Freevee has recreated some of the most famous spots in Ramsay Street

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann
3 minutes ago
This weekend in London, Neighbours fans will be able to get up close and personal with some of the most iconic sets from the show. Ahead of Neighbours new series, Amazon Freevee has recreated some of the most famous spots in Ramsay Street for The Neighbours Experience which will take place at Protein Studios in Shoreditch.

Fans will be able to see “some of the most iconic moments from the soap’s history come to life on screen, and in person, throughout the experience.” Including Harold’s Café, Lassiters, Karl and Susan Kennedy’s living room, as well as access to the cast’s wardrobe.

Neighbours was dropped by Channel 5 in 2022 after it failed to secure funding for the popular Australian soap. The finale aired in July 2022, with former stars including Kylie Minogue making a final appearance on Ramsay Street.

The upcoming Neighbours revival will be available to watch on Amazon Freevee and will be set two years after the events of the Channel 5 finale. So, when is The Neighbours Experience, is it sold out and when will Neighbours start again? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Neighbours Experience in London?

The Neighbours Experience, will be kicking off in London from September 15 until September 17 from 8am-8pm on Friday, 9am-8pm on Saturday, and 9am-7pm on Sunday.

Based at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, iconic sets from the show will be brought to life including Harold’s Café and Karl and Susan Kennedy’s living room. Fans will also have the opportunity to try out the cast’s wardrobe - including Charlene Mitchell’s wedding dress and Mike Young’s leather jacket from the series finale.

The Neighbours Experience will be coming to London this weekend (Photo: Amazon/Freevee)The Neighbours Experience will be coming to London this weekend (Photo: Amazon/Freevee)
The Neighbours Experience will be coming to London this weekend (Photo: Amazon/Freevee)

Is The Neighbours Experience in London sold out?

Unfortunately, tickets for The Neighbours Experience in London are no longer available as the event is now sold out.

Why was Neighbours dropped from Channel 5?

Neighbours was dropped by Channel 5 after they failed to secure funding. The soap had been following the lives of those living in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985. There was an emotional finale episode which aired in July 2022 and saw former stars including Kylie Minogue return to Ramsay Street. However it was revealed late last year that the series was being renewed by Amazon.

When does Neighbours start again?

Neighbours: A New Chapter will drop on Amazon Freevee on Monday 18 September. Episodes will stream daily, with the series picking up two years after the Channel 5 finale.

