Season two of Australian drama The Newsreader sees the return of Sam Reid and Anna Torv

Anna Torv and Sam Reid in The Newsreader season 2

Season two of The Newsreader, an Australian drama series following the exploits of two evening news anchors in the 1980s, comes to UK screens following its premiere down under earlier this year.

The series stars Mindhunter and The Last of Us actress Anna Torv as Helen Norville, and Interview with the Vampire series lead Sam Reid as Dale Jennings. The second season begins ahead of the 1987 federal election which was the only election in Australia between 1984 and the present day not to feature a leaders’ debate because of Labour leader Bob Hawke’s refusal to debate Liberal leader John Howard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Therefore, whilst the main cast, and the news company featured in The Newsreader are entirely fictional, the events covered across the series, from the Challenger space shuttle disaster in the first season, to the election in season two, are all historic events.

Is there a trailer for The Newsreader season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Newsreader season 2?

Anna Torv as Helen Norville

Sam Reid as Dale Jennings

William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim

Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb

Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters

Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards

Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters

Caroline Lee as Jean Pascoe

Maria Angelico as Cheryl Ricci

Chai Hansen as Tim Ahern

Jackson Tozer as Ross McGrath

Maude Davey as Val Jennings

John Leary as Murray Gallagher

Philippa Northeast as Kay Walters

Rory Fleck Byrne as Gerry Carroll

Daniel Gillies as Charlie Tate

When is The Newsreader season 2 on TV?

Season two of The Newsreader was first released in Australia on ABC in September this year, with episodes airing weekly. Now, the series is coming to the UK.