The Newsreader: UK release date of series on BBC and iPlayer, cast with Sam Reid and Anna Torv, and trailer
Season two of Australian drama The Newsreader sees the return of Sam Reid and Anna Torv
Season two of The Newsreader, an Australian drama series following the exploits of two evening news anchors in the 1980s, comes to UK screens following its premiere down under earlier this year.
The series stars Mindhunter and The Last of Us actress Anna Torv as Helen Norville, and Interview with the Vampire series lead Sam Reid as Dale Jennings. The second season begins ahead of the 1987 federal election which was the only election in Australia between 1984 and the present day not to feature a leaders’ debate because of Labour leader Bob Hawke’s refusal to debate Liberal leader John Howard.
Therefore, whilst the main cast, and the news company featured in The Newsreader are entirely fictional, the events covered across the series, from the Challenger space shuttle disaster in the first season, to the election in season two, are all historic events.
Is there a trailer for The Newsreader season 2?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of The Newsreader season 2?
- Anna Torv as Helen Norville
- Sam Reid as Dale Jennings
- William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham
- Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim
- Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb
- Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters
- Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards
- Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters
- Caroline Lee as Jean Pascoe
- Maria Angelico as Cheryl Ricci
- Chai Hansen as Tim Ahern
- Jackson Tozer as Ross McGrath
- Maude Davey as Val Jennings
- John Leary as Murray Gallagher
- Philippa Northeast as Kay Walters
- Rory Fleck Byrne as Gerry Carroll
- Daniel Gillies as Charlie Tate
When is The Newsreader season 2 on TV?
Season two of The Newsreader was first released in Australia on ABC in September this year, with episodes airing weekly. Now, the series is coming to the UK.
It will premiere on BBC Two on Thursday November 9 at 9pm, with the second episode airing at the same time on Friday November 10. The remaining four episodes will be released twice weekly over the next two weeks. However, all episodes from season one and two are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.