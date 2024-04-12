Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC have confirmed that one of their most popular thrillers will be returning to our screens after eight years with two brand new seasons. The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, has been renewed by BBC, with Hiddleston confirming he’s reprising his role as Jonathan Pine, with Laurie, who played arms dealer Richard Roper, set to produce.

Speaking about its return to the BBC, Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said: “After years of fervent speculation I’m incredibly excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series.” The Night Manager season one was hugely popular, watched around the world by millions of viewers, it won multiple BAFTAs, Emmys and Golden Globes including a best actor award for Hiddleston. Adapted from a John le Carré novel, the story is centres around hotel manager Jonathan Pine who finds himself pulled into the world of international espionage after he helps out a guest involved in the weapons trade.

Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Debicki and Hugh Laurie starred in The Night Manager season one. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What has Tom Hiddleston said about The Night Manager season 2?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about reprising his role for The Night Manager Hiddleston said: “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect.”

He continued: “I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

The Night Manager season 2 release date

Filming for The Night Manager is set to begin later this year, meaning that the second season of the popular BBC series could be available to watch as early as 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad