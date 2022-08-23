The Other Half, one of Dave’s All New Laughs pilots, stars Vahid Gold and Eve Delaney and was executive produced by Romesh Ranganathan

The Other Half, one of several pilots airing this week as part of Dave’s All New Laughs strand, is set to air on Tuesday 23 August.

The series stars Vahid Gold and Eve Delaney, and was executive produced by Romesh Ranganathan.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Other Half.

What is The Other Half about?

The official synopsis from Dave explains that “20-something Navid is half-Welsh, half-Iranian and 100% that bitch”. Navid “gets the chance to escape his small Welsh town when he lands an internship in the big city: Bristol.”

“But as he runs headlong into his new life, shacking up with his best friend and her painfully privileged family, he’s also running away from his old life in the closet, living with his overprotective father. And the more he tries to keep the two halves of his life apart, the more they keep crashing into each other.”

Who is in The Other Half?

Eve Delaney as Scarlet and Vahid Gold as Navid, leaning against one another on some open-plan stairs (Credit: Dave/UKTV)

Vahid Gold plays Navid. Gold (the actor) recently appeared in the Gold (the channel) comedy Newark Newark, though you might also recognise him from the film Fisherman’s Friends.

Eve Delaney plays Scarlet. Delaney has previously appeared in episodes of Big Boys, Stath Lets Flats, and Pls Like.

They’re joined by Paul Chahidi (This Country), Samantha Spiro (Grandma’s House) and Justin Edwards (The Thick Of It) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Other Half?

The Other Half was written by Kate Reid and Zak Ghazi-Torbati. Reid has previously written for the Welsh series Age of Outrage (which starred Ghazi-Torbati), while Ghazi-Torbati has written for both Age of Outrage and Footprints.

Akaash Meeda directed the pilot episode of The Other Half. Meeda has previously directed episodes of Nova Jones and Shelf Isolated, and the upcoming BBC Three pilot Mobility.

The Other Half was executive produced by Romesh Ranganathan through his company Ranga Bee productions.

Is there a trailer for The Other Half?

Yes, there is! This short teaser was shared by Dave on their twitter account. You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Other Half?

The Other Half will air on Dave on Tuesday 23 August at 10pm.

You’ll also be able to watch it on UKTV player (which I’ve always found to be one of the most usable and easy to interact with streaming platform, I have to say).

How many episodes is The Other Half?

Just the one, at the moment. It’s part of a week of pilots being show by Dave as part of their All New Laughs strand, each of which are dedicated to giving space to underrepresented voices in comedy – based on the success of the pilots this week, there’s potential for some or all to go to series.

What are the other pilots on Dave?

So, The Other Half is the first of four comedy pilots this week. The remaining three will air in the same slot during the following days – 10pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On Wednesday it’s Dead Canny, which follows Sarah Balfour as Kay, a questionable young psychic from Consett, Co. Durham, whose ability to see dead people not only earns her a few quid down the pub, but also lands her as the prime suspect in a murder enquiry.

On Thursday it’s Holier Than Thou, which revolves around three young adults as they navigate sex, faith, and relationships, while attending a conservative African evangelical church.

Finally, on Friday, there’s Perfect, which follows three young disabled people who become unexpected friends when they meet on a pointless work preparation scheme.

Why should I watch The Other Half?