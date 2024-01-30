The Powerpuff Girls: Diablo Cody explains what would have been in the cancelled live-action reboot
Currently promoting her new film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” Diabo Cody reveals why her planned “The Power Puff Girls” live-action reboot was ultimately cancelled
Diablo Cody, known for her works “Juno” and “Jennifer’s Body,” has been very open recently about what led to the failure of a proposed live-action reboot of the popular Cartoon Network series, “The Powerpuff Girls.” Her comments, speaking to The Wrap, came during promotional activities for her latest movie, “Lisa Frankenstein,” which she co-wrote with Mason Novick.
In 2020, when a reboot of the beloved Cartoon Network classic Powerpuff Girls was unveiled, it was met with scepticism and widespread confusion. The CW had announced a live-action sequel featuring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perault as Buttercup. However, amidst a tumultuous production journey and Chloe Bennet's departure in 2021, the series ultimately faced cancellation.
“I had one meeting with them,” Cody revealed, “and I told them, 'When you turn them into adults, they're no longer the Powerpuff Girls because if they're adults, that's just three super girls who don't have to deal with being kids.' That's a completely different show."
When the leaked script made its way onto the internet, it wasn’t just the public that was uninspired by the new take on the classic cartoon; as it transpired, the show’s original creator Craig McCraken also felt that the new take on the Power Puff Girls would fundamentally take away from what made them enjoyable as characters in the first place.
What was going to happen in the live-action “Power Puff Girls” reboot?
The cancelled Powerpuff Girls remake, titled "Powerpuff," was set to take a drastically different approach from the classic series, focusing on Gen Z problems. The leaked script revealed controversial themes, including tackling heteronormative ideals, leaked nudes, and mind-altering substances. Moreover, it claimed that the original cartoon was "whitewashed," asserting that Professor Utonium had sold the series to a network. This revelation sparked significant backlash and mockery.
The negative reaction from the public, combined with criticism from the original creator Craig McCracken, ultimately led to the demise of the project. McCracken, who had minimal involvement during the reboot's production, expressed his disagreement with the decision to age up the Powerpuff Girls. He argued that turning them into adults would fundamentally change the essence of the characters, transforming them into merely three super-powered individuals without the challenges of childhood.
McCracken's sentiment echoed the concerns expressed by the internet, emphasizing that aging up the characters would result in an entirely different show. Despite the cancellation, there was speculation about what the final vision might have been if the creative team had been allowed to pursue their ideas.
