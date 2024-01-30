"Powerpuff" co-writing Diablo Cody (pictured) explains what led to the live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot to be cancelled (Credit: Cartoon Network/Getty Images)

In 2020, when a reboot of the beloved Cartoon Network classic Powerpuff Girls was unveiled, it was met with scepticism and widespread confusion. The CW had announced a live-action sequel featuring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perault as Buttercup. However, amidst a tumultuous production journey and Chloe Bennet's departure in 2021, the series ultimately faced cancellation.

“I had one meeting with them,” Cody revealed, “and I told them, 'When you turn them into adults, they're no longer the Powerpuff Girls because if they're adults, that's just three super girls who don't have to deal with being kids.' That's a completely different show."

When the leaked script made its way onto the internet, it wasn’t just the public that was uninspired by the new take on the classic cartoon; as it transpired, the show’s original creator Craig McCraken also felt that the new take on the Power Puff Girls would fundamentally take away from what made them enjoyable as characters in the first place.

What was going to happen in the live-action “Power Puff Girls” reboot?

The cancelled Powerpuff Girls remake, titled "Powerpuff," was set to take a drastically different approach from the classic series, focusing on Gen Z problems. The leaked script revealed controversial themes, including tackling heteronormative ideals, leaked nudes, and mind-altering substances. Moreover, it claimed that the original cartoon was "whitewashed," asserting that Professor Utonium had sold the series to a network. This revelation sparked significant backlash and mockery.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault filming scenes from the cancelled "Powerpuff" reboot (Credit: The CW)

The negative reaction from the public, combined with criticism from the original creator Craig McCracken, ultimately led to the demise of the project. McCracken, who had minimal involvement during the reboot's production, expressed his disagreement with the decision to age up the Powerpuff Girls. He argued that turning them into adults would fundamentally change the essence of the characters, transforming them into merely three super-powered individuals without the challenges of childhood.

