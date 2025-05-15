Hayu has officially announced the full cast of The Real Housewives of London ahead of the new reality show’s premiere.

Reality TV streaming service Hayu announced in 2024 that the iconic Real Housewives franchise was jumping across the pond. It has been confirmed that the show will launch with six stars, including a skincare mogul, an ex-Ladies of London star and a former Bake Off contestant.

Here’s everything you need to know about the confirmed cast of The Real Housewives of London’.

Who is on the cast of The Real Housewives of London?

Karen Loderick-Peace

Karen Loderick-Peace is a fashion designer who is the wife of former West Ham chairman Jeremy Peace. Viewers of The Real Housewives of Jersey will recognise Karen, who appeared in series two of the now-defunct reality show.

Nessie Welschinger

Nessie Welschinger is known to fans of Bake Off: The Professionals, after the star competed in the 2021 series of the hit cooking competition show. Nessie, who splits her time between London and the Cotswolds, founded the Chelsea Cake Company and was even commissioned to make the celebration cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday at the Tower of London.

Panthea Parker

Panthea Parker is the wife of London lawyer Ed Parker and appears to have already let the cat out of the bag on her casting, referring to herself as a “housewife” in various recent Instagram captions. The glamorous housewife has been spotted at various A-list events, spending time with celebrities like J-Lo.

Amanda Cronin

Skincare mogul Amanda Cronin is set to bring her socialite life to screen in the Real Housewives of London, and she will have some advice to follow, already being friends with other housewives stars including RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks. Amanda is best known for having dated Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley in the 1980s and she previously appeared on the TV documentary The Millionairess and Me.

Juliet Angus

Juliet Angus is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared in the cast of Real Housewives of London’s spiritual successor Ladies of London. She is an American stylist who is married to businessman Gregor Angus, with whom she shares two children. She has appeared on This Morning, as well as making a cameo appearance in the Real Housewives of Dubai

Juliet Mayhew

This Aussie-born former beauty queen rounds off the cast. According to her website, Juliet is a businesswoman, leading her talents to various projects. She ran her own luxury leather good company and has since went on to move into interior design, events, and runs her own lifestyle blog. She has also appeared on stage and TV before, having appeared on the West End and served as correspondent on Fox TV in the US for the Royal Wedding.

After the cast’s unveiling, Hayu head Hendrik McDermott said: “We are thrilled to finally confirm what Hayu’s loyal fans have long been waiting for and officially announce the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’. We can’t wait for our subscribers to meet Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger later this year – when the drama and unique London moments come exclusively to Hayu.”

When is the Real Housewives of London on TV?

As for a release date, Hayu hasn’t confirmed exactly when The Real Housewives of London will air. The streaming service has only teased that the show is coming “soon” in a promo post on social media.

We’ll bring you the latest updated when a release date has been revealed.