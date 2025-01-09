Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After two new contestants entered the castle in last night’s episode and a potential new traitor to be recruited, here’s what happened in tonight’s gripping episode of The Traitors.

Last night in The Traitors we saw two new contestants enter the castle which could help stir things up even further - while both former British diplomat, Alexander, and community development manager, Fozia, were both assigned faithfuls, the rest of the contestants of course, do not know that, so they will now come under close scrutiny.

Following the departure of financial investigator, Armani - one of the three traitors - there was the choice for the remaining traitors to either murder or recruit. Tonight we discovered an attempt was made to recruit swimming teacher, Anna, however, she was unwilling to become a ‘scapegoat’ and rejected their offer.

She remained tight-lipped about her overnight offer during breakfast and, knowing nobody had been murdered, the faithfuls heading into that day’s mission wondering who was approached for recruitment and whether they now have a new traitor in their midst.

The Traitors' host Claudia Winkleman | Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

Tonight’s mission had many hiding behind a cushion as the contestants carried out their task in the creepiest ‘fun house’ you would be sorry enough to enter. Cue terrifying clowns leaping out from behind closed doors to pop their balloons.

The team finally walked away with an extra £5,000 for the prize pot and army veteran, Leanne, along with retail store manager, Leon, earning themselves immunity from murder.

Who was banished on tonight’s episode of The Traitors

After some very heated discussions after Freddie attempted to defend himself following suspicion falling upon him at several roundtables, attention then turned to Tyler. Linda and Lisa also drew suspicion when they went into the ‘fun house’ first, meaning they were unlikely to win immunity.

At the round table it was Lisa who took the flack for that decision, receiving three votes. Freddie escaped by the skin of his teeth with two votes but, ultimately, it was Tyler saying goodbye after receiving a whopping 12 votes.

Following Tyler’s confirmation that he was a faithful, host Claudia Winkleman spoke to the remaining contestants, saying: “So faithful you’ve done it again, you’ve managed to banish one of your own. I tell you what, the Traitors are smashing it.”

When is the Traitors on next?

With things really hotting up, you’re not going to want to miss any of the action. For the fashion conscious, you’re probably not going to want to miss any of Claudia’s outfits either.

After launching on January 1 at 8pm, episodes now air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on any you miss on BBC iPlayer