The Walk-In stars Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins, a Hope Not Hate activist who worked to stop a plot to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper

Steven Graham in The Walk-In, on the balcony of a housing block (Credit: ITV)

The Walk-In, a new drama starring Stephen Graham, is coming to ITV on Monday 3 October.

The series, which was written by Jeff Pope, dramatises the true story of a reformed white supremacist and Hope Not Hate activist going undercover in a Neo-Nazi cell to prevent the assassination of an MP.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Walk-In.

What’s it about?

The official ITV synopsis explains that The Walk-In “focuses upon Matthew Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.”

Collins does this work by acting as a mole, joining these groups and leaking information to the relevant authorities. One day in March 2017 – almost a year since the killing of Jo Cox – when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member of a Neo-Nazi group. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP.

Who stars in The Walk-In?

Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins, a real life activist. Graham is a prolific actor and a staple of British television - you might recognise him from recent roles in Help, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, and Time, or from previous roles in Boardwalk Empire and The Virtues.

Leanne Best plays Alison. Best is best known for appearing in Ripper Street, but has also appeared in Four Lives, Line of Duty, Star Wars, and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Earlier this year she appeared in the Channel 5 series Compulsion and the Netflix series Young Wallander.

Jason Flemyng plays Nick. Flemyng has previously appeared in Primeval, Save Me, Black Mirror, and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

They’re joined by Dean Charles Chapman, Andrew Ellis and Christopher Coghill amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Walk-In?

The Walk-In was written by Jeff Pope, who previously scripted A Confession, Stan & Ollie, and Little Boy Blue (which also starred Stephen Graham). He’s currently working on The Reckoning, an upcoming Jimmy Saville biopic starring Steve Coogan.

The series is directed by Paul Andrew Williams, who previously worked on A Confession, Murdered for Being Different, and Broadchurch.

Is there a trailer for The Walk-In?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Walk-In?

The Walk-In will air on ITV at 9pm on Monday 3 October, with new episodes arriving weekly thereafter.

The series will also be available to watch on ITV Hub.

How many episodes is The Walk-In?

The Walk-In is five episodes total, each around 50 minutes. The first episode airs on Monday 3 October, and the last episode will air on Monday 31 October.

Is The Walk-In based on a true story?

Yes, it is! Stephen Graham’s character Matthew Collins is a real person, now an activist with the group Hope Not Hate. Collins was an organiser for the National Front in the late 1980s, before becoming a mole in the early 90s; he fled to Australia for a decade when his role as an informant was exposed.

In 2017, Collins worked closely with a mole in the Neo Nazi group National Action to stop a plot to murder the Labour MP Rosie Cooper. This is the subject of The Walk-In.

Why should I watch The Walk-In?