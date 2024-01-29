Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s top 16 strongmen compete in UK’s Strongest Man 2023 which airs on 5Action this week. The three-day even was filmed at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in May 2023, but is finally airing on TV.

Fans of the strongmen competitions will be glad to know that the 2023 season will be free to watch for UK viewers this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition took place across two rounds of quarter finals and semifinals before the top eight strongmen go on to the gruelling final. Challenges include the Cerberus Steps, Super Yoke, and the Silver Dollar Deadlift.

UK's Strongest Man 2023 airs on 5Action this week

When is UK’s Strongest Man 2023 on TV?

UK’s Strongest Man 2023 premieres on 5Action (channel 33 on Freeview) on Monday January 29 at 8pm.

This is the full episode guide for UK’s Strongest Man 2023:

Group A Quarter Finals - Monday, January 29, 8pm on 5Action

Group B Quarter Finals - Tuesday, January 30, 8pm on 5Action

Group A Semi Finals - Wednesday, January 31, 8pm on 5Action

Group B Semi Finals - Thursday, February 1, 8pm on 5Action

The Final - Friday, February 1, 8pm on 5Action

You can watch all episodes from UK’s Strongest Man 2020 and 2022 on demand on My5 now. Episodes from the 2023 season will be available to watch on My5 shortly after they have aired on 5Action.

Who won UK’s Strongest Man 2023?

Because the competition was filmed in May, the winner of UK’s Strongest Man 2023 has been known for months, but if you want to wait until the final airs on Friday to find out who wins, then don’t read ahead.

UK’s Strongest Man 2023 final results:

First place - Paul Smith - 33 points

Second place - Matt Dimons - 28 points

Third place - Callum Crozier - 25.5 points

Fourth place - Andrew Flynn - 24.5 points

Fifth place - Chris Beetham - 20 points

Sixth place - Louis Jack - 19 points

Seventh place - Cillein Groom - 16 points

Eighth place - Scott Milne - 14 points

When is UK's Strongest Man 2024?

Advertisement

Advertisement