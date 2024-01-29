UK’s Strongest Man 2023 TV schedule: episode guide on 5Action and on demand - who won strongman competition?
UK’s Strongest Man 2023 airs on UK TV this week ahead of on demand release
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK’s top 16 strongmen compete in UK’s Strongest Man 2023 which airs on 5Action this week. The three-day even was filmed at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in May 2023, but is finally airing on TV.
Fans of the strongmen competitions will be glad to know that the 2023 season will be free to watch for UK viewers this week.
The competition took place across two rounds of quarter finals and semifinals before the top eight strongmen go on to the gruelling final. Challenges include the Cerberus Steps, Super Yoke, and the Silver Dollar Deadlift.
When is UK’s Strongest Man 2023 on TV?
UK’s Strongest Man 2023 premieres on 5Action (channel 33 on Freeview) on Monday January 29 at 8pm.
This is the full episode guide for UK’s Strongest Man 2023:
- Group A Quarter Finals - Monday, January 29, 8pm on 5Action
- Group B Quarter Finals - Tuesday, January 30, 8pm on 5Action
- Group A Semi Finals - Wednesday, January 31, 8pm on 5Action
- Group B Semi Finals - Thursday, February 1, 8pm on 5Action
- The Final - Friday, February 1, 8pm on 5Action
You can watch all episodes from UK’s Strongest Man 2020 and 2022 on demand on My5 now. Episodes from the 2023 season will be available to watch on My5 shortly after they have aired on 5Action.
Who won UK’s Strongest Man 2023?
Because the competition was filmed in May, the winner of UK’s Strongest Man 2023 has been known for months, but if you want to wait until the final airs on Friday to find out who wins, then don’t read ahead.
UK’s Strongest Man 2023 final results:
- First place - Paul Smith - 33 points
- Second place - Matt Dimons - 28 points
- Third place - Callum Crozier - 25.5 points
- Fourth place - Andrew Flynn - 24.5 points
- Fifth place - Chris Beetham - 20 points
- Sixth place - Louis Jack - 19 points
- Seventh place - Cillein Groom - 16 points
- Eighth place - Scott Milne - 14 points
When is UK's Strongest Man 2024?
UK's Strongest Man 2024 will be filmed in June 2024 at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff, tickets for the live three-day event are on sale now. The release date of the competition on TV has not yet been confirmed.
