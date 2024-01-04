Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waterloo Road series 13 is streaming now, but fans already awaiting news on series 14 of the school based BBC drama. The first episode of the latest season premiered on BBC One on Tuesday evening, but all eight episodes are streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

This means that die-hard fans of the show have already binged their way through the eight-hour season and are now looking forward to what series 14 will bring to the school.

Read on for a spoiler filled recap of all the major events from the series 13 finale, and for updates on when to expect series 14 to be released.

Neil finally confronts Libby over her lies in Waterloo Road season 13 finale

What happened at the end of Waterloo Road series 13?

The dramatic finale saw Neil Guthrie finally confront his daughter Libby, the undisputed villain of the series, over her manipulative lies about his sort-of partner and fellow teacher Coral, and forces the truth out of her.

Libby apologies to Coral for lying about being pushed by her, and admits that she did it because she was scared that Coral would tell people she had stolen money from a charity. Coral accepts the apology but finds it harder to forgive Neil, though she later hints at the possibility of a garden centre coffee date.

Donte comes into conflict with Schuey’s abusive father Peter, and ends up punching him. In a rage following the attack, Peter attempts to run Donte over but hits Nicky instead, putting her in the hospital. Mike arrests him for attempted murder as Schuey looks on. Meanwhile, Donte’s Scarlett agrees that she needs to move away for a while, following friction between her and Tonya, and will move to Leeds.

Andrew proposes to Kim in emotional Waterloo Road finale

Kelly Jo breaks up with her boyfriend Dean Weaver, after he broke her trust by fooling around with Libby and she decides that she deserves better.

Andrew Teneman, the CEO of the academy trust, continues his cancer battle and reveals that is stepping down with plans to go back into the classroom - offering Kim the CEO role in his place. At the very end of the finale Andrew proposes to Kim, and she tearfully accepts.

Will Waterloo Road return for series 14?

Yes, in August 2023, before series 13 had aired, the BBC confirmed that two more seasons of the show had been commissioned, each with eight episodes.

When is the release date of Waterloo Road series 14?

A release date for series 14 has not yet been confirmed, but as series 11 arrived in January 2023, followed by series 12 in May, and series 13 this January, if the BBC continues to follow the same pattern, we can expect the next season to be released in May 2024.

