There's plenty of TV to keep us entertained this weekend, with sport expected to dominate as we gear up again for the Six Nations. This weekend will see England take on Scotland at Murrayfield, with tensions growing ahead of the big game.

But what else should you watch this weekend? With so much choice out there, NationalWorld have sorted through this weekend's TV guide to bring you the best recommendations for what's on. Here's everything you need to know.

Saturday, February 24

The Six Nations continues this weekend, with Scotland taking on England at Murrayfield. BBC One’s coverage kicks off at 4.45pm, with Gabby Logan joined by Martin Johnson and Sam Warburton.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1 & ITVX - 7pm)

Ant & Dec are back on ITV this weekend for the first instalment of their final series of Saturday Night Takeaway. Stephen Merchant is returning as the Guest Announcer, whilst Simon Cowell becomes the victim in an edition of Undercover, Stephen Mulhern returns with a brand new Ant versus Dec challenge, Jordan North helps surprise members of the audience, a new Little Ant & Dec will be revealed and Becky Hill will keep us entertained in a spectacular End of the Show Show.

Monster Hunter (Channel 4 - 9.10pm)

Monster Hunter is a fantasy action film from 2020, based on the video game. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa and Ron Perlman. The plot reads: "Captain Artemis and her group of soldiers are pulled into a world where dangerous monsters and humans co-exist. Grappled by danger, they must find a way to escape with help from a mysterious hunter."

The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV1 - 9.35pm)

Jonathan Ross is back with his weekly talk show series. This Saturday his guests will include actor Ray Winstone, comedians Noel Fielding, Katherine Ryan and Eddie Kadi and music from the Vaccines.

Sunday, February 25

Dancing on Ice (ITV1, ITVX 6.30pm)

The competition is heating up with just six celebrities left in Dancing on Dance. This episode will see them perform routines to their guilty pleasure songs, but who will be going home? Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern present, whilst American figure skater Johnny Weir joins the judging line-up alongside Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse.

Call the Midwife (BBC One - 8pm)

The new series of Call the Midwife continues this Sunday when Joyce receives an unexpected visitor from her past. She tries to focus on taking care of a single mother, pregnant with her second child, whose labour takes an unexpected turn.

Death in Paradise (BBC One - 9pm)

The new series of Death in Paradise, which celebrated its 100th episode in February 4, continues this Sunday as murder and mystery once again visits the Caribbean island of Saint Marie. While investigating an island-wide blackout, Neville discovers a dead body that has been electrocuted. The investigation leads to a hidden world of data mining, crypto currency and stealing electricity.

Into the Congo with Ben Fogle (Channel 5 - 9pm)

Ben Fogle's journey into the Congo continues with the second episode in this documentary series. In Sunday's episode Ben witnesses a painful rite-of-passage ceremony for boys on the cusp of adulthood in a traditional community. He then heads to one of Africa's oldest national parks where he comes face-to-face with wild gorillas.