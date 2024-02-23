Why isn't Coronation Street on TV tonight? ITV schedule shakeup and Emmerdale time change this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Street has been cancelled again on ITV tonight as sports coverage continues to affect the channel’s broadcast schedule. An international football match has taken precedence on ITV over soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street.
Earlier this month FA Cup coverage took a sledgehammer to the ITV guide and soaps fans were unhappy about the changes. Several X users suggested that ITV should air football coverage on ITV2 or ITV4 so that it doesn’t interrupt the schedule.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emmerdale usually airs weeknights from 7.30pm-8pm, except on Thursdays when it airs an hour-long episode, whilst Coronation Street airs from 8pm-9pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Why isn't Coronation Street on TV tonight?
Coronation Street won’t air tonight (February 23) due to international football coverage on ITV during its slot.
The match, which sees the women’s England team take on Austria in a friendly Estadio Nuevo Mirador in southern Spain, will air on ITV1 from 7.30pm until 10pm. It doesn’t look like the episode has been rescheduled, and instead the soap will next be on TV on Monday 26.
The Coronation Street schedule will also be affected going into next week - the Wednesday episode won’t air as the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Liverpool and Southampton will be broadcast instead. The soap will be back on next Friday (March 1) at 8pm. Episodes will also be available to watch on demand on streaming service ITVX.
What time is Emmerdale on TV tonight?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emmerdale has also been affected by the women’s football coverage, but it will still air on ITV tonight. Instead of the usual 7.30pm slot, the soap will air half an hour earlier at 7pm, before the football.
Emmerdale will also be affected next week by FA Cup coverage - Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes will air at 7pm, but the soap will air in its usual time slot for the rest of the week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.