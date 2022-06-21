Fans of the morning show have been left confused as the presenter suddenly disappeared without an explanation

Fans of Good Morning Britain have been left confused this week due to the Susanna Reid shaped hole that’s been left in the morning show .

Reid is usually joined by a rotating string of hosts beside her, with Richard Madeley taking up the position opposite her in recent weeks.

This is what you need to know about where Reid has gone - and when you can expect to see her return.

Where is Susanna Reid?

Fans of Reid can rest easy knowing that she hasn’t made a sudden departure from the breakfast TV show - she’s just taking some pre-planned time off.

A statement from ITV said: “Susanna is on a pre-planned week off this week and is due to be back on screen on Monday 27th June.”

Susanna Reid attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Yesterday (20 June) and today, Reid has been replaced by her fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh .

Reid has remained quiet on social media during her break, so whatever she is getting up to during her time off, she is keeping to herself.

Reid’s absence comes shortly after Madeley announced that he would be taking “quite a big break” from Good Morning Britain over the course of the summer.

Chatting to Sunday Brunch hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy at the weekend, he explained that he was on a “short contract” with the programme.

Richard Madeleyattends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

He said: “Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it.

“It is true that of late I’ve kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don’t know for how long as I’m on quite a short contact.”

He added: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve got quite a big break in the summer, I’m going to France and then I’ll be back quite a lot in the autumn.”

How long has Susanna Reid been on Good Morning Britain?

Reid joined Good Morning Britain in 2014, which replaced its former breakfast show called Daybreak. She joined the other four main presenters Ben Shephard, Charlotte Hawkins and Sean Fletcher.

Piers Morgan became a permanent host on the show in November 2015, appearing alongside Reid and Hawkins.

Often Morgan and Reid would clash on the show, with Reid describing working with her former co-host as “a constant battle”.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Before Morgan left the studio, Beresford said: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle , or had one and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan attend The TV Choice Awards 2019 at Hilton Park Lane on September 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

As Morgan left the set, Reid hastily called for an ad break to allow for the cast and crew to get the situation under control.