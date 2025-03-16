Some big-hitting political names will appear opposite Laura Kuenssberg today in the BBC’s flagship politics show.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, will be grilled by Kuenssberg. He's likely to be asked about the government's recent decision to scrap NHS England, the advisory body that oversees the NHS, as well as the coming welfare cuts. Streeting recently declared that scrapping NHS England is “the beginning, not the end” and has vowed to continue “slashing bloated bureaucracy”.

Laura asks Streeting: as a Labour politician, did you get into politics to take money from the poorest? He says we don't want to take money from the poorest people in Britain, and adds he's a product of the welfare system.

He says he grew up in a council house and says a state education gave him "every opportunity". Streeting says that one in 10 people are off sick from work. He says people who can't work need support, and calls for more people to get back to work.

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott and Finland's President Alexander Stubb are the other political guests on today’s show. The show starts at 9am on BBC every Sunday morning.