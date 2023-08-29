The cast for Who is Erin Carter? features well-known names including Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Denise Gough, and Indica Watson

New binge-worthy thriller Who is Erin Carter? has been gripping Netflix fans.

Created by BAFTA nominee Jack Lothian (Strike Back), the seven part Netflix series tells the story of an ordinary teacher and mother in Spain who is caught up in a supermarket robbery. After she saves the day, much to the surprise of her daughter, the reality of her past comes to light and the life she has built for herself begins to unravel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starring Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Denise Gough, and Indica Watson, the limited series was filmed in Spain in September and October last year. Fans already can’t get enough of the drama, with it quickly ranking high on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about Who is Erin Carter?

What is Who is Erin Carter about?

Created by BAFTA nominee Jack Lothian (Strike Back), the seven-part thriller follows ex-pat teacher Erin Carter who seemingly lives a very normal life with her partner and daughter. However, after being caught up in a supermarket robbery the reality of her past comes to light and the life she has built for herself begins to unravel.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “A British woman’s tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret... and violent past.”

Meet the cast of Who is Erin Carter?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast of Who is Erin Carter? features some familiar faces including Evin Ahmad who heads up the role as lead character. The Swedish actor of Kurdish origin is a household name in Sweden and is best known for starring in Snabba Cash (2021) and Beyond Dreams (2017). Other actors include Sean Teale (Skins) and Denise Gough (Andor).

Here is the cast for Netflix’s Who Is Erin Carter?

Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter

Evin Ahmad plays the lead role of Erin Carter, just a normal teacher and mother who works in an international school in Barcelona. However, after getting caught up in a robbery her past begins to come to the surface and the life she has built for herself begins to unravel.

Ahmad has also starred in Netflix originals including The Rain (2018) and Snabba Cash (2021) and in 2022 she was named the Rising Star at 2022’s Berlin International Film Festival.

Indica Watson as Harper

Indica Watson as Harper in Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter? (Photo: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

Indica Watson plays the role of Erin’s 10-year-old daughter, Harper who gets caught up in the terrifying robbery. After seeing her mum save the day she begins to realise her past isn’t all that it seems and starts to question their reason for relocating to Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watson is best known for her roles in The Missing (2016), Sherlock (2017) and Gold Digger (2019).

Sean Teale as Jordi Collantes

Sean Teale as Jordi in Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter? (Photo: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

Sean Teale plays Jordi, Erin’s partner in Barcelona. He is not Harper’s father but loves and cares for her like she is his daughter. Jordi works as an ER nurse in a hospital and has deep feelings for Erin, but does he know the truth about her secretive past?

Teale may be a familiar face from his time in season 5 and 6 of Skins . He has also starred in The Gifted (2017) and Rosaline (2022).

Denise Gough as Lena Campbell

Denise Gough plays the role of Margot Muller in Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter? (Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Denise Gough plays the role of Lena Campbell, a woman from Erin’s past who is here to reveal all. Gough is best known for her roles in Monday (2020), Too Close (2021) and Andor (2022).

Pep Ambròs as Emilio Martin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pep Ambròs plays the role of Emilio Martin, Jordi’s best friend and neighbour. When we first meet him he is sleeping in his car after separating from his wife Ana. A police officer, he is involved in the investigation following the robbery.

The 36-year-old Spanish actor is best known for starring in Matadero (2019) and The Olive Tree (2016).

Susannah Fielding as Olivia Thorne

Susannah Fielding plays the role of Olivia Thorne in Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter? (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Susannah Fielding plays Olivia Thorne, the school adminstrator and friend to Erin. Her role offers some much needed comedy to the serious thriller. Fielding is best known for appearing in This Time with Alan Partridge (2019) and CBS sitcom The Great Indoors (2016).

Douglas Henshall as Daniel Lang

Douglas Henshall plays the role of Daniel Lang in Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter? (Photo: Martin Fraser/Getty Images)

Douglas Henshall plays Daniel Lang, whose son Dylan is one of Erin’s students. The pair don’t get off to the best start after Dylan receives a low grade in school. They start to see eye to eye after Erin helps the businessman understand that there may be another reason behind Dylan’s unruly behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henshall is best known for his roles in Outlander (2014) and Shetland (2013).

Where can I watch Who is Erin Carter?

Who is Erin Carter? is available to watch now on Netflix.

How many episodes are there?

There are just seven episodes available to watch in the limited series.

Will there be a season 2 of Who is Erin Carter?