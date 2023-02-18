Phoenix’s identity is one of the most hotly debated secrets of The Masked Singer on ITV

The identity of Phoenix has been one of the biggest mysteries of The Masked Singer.

Audiences have been trying to work out who is behind the mask on the hit ITV series. The answer was finally revealed on Saturday (18 February) night in the grand final.

But who is Phoenix and what are the theories? Here is all you need to know:

Who is Phoenix?

The Masked Singer is one of three to have made it to the grand final of the ITV series. The other finalists include Rhino and Fawn.

Phoenix was revealed to be Ricky Wilson, the frontman of Kaiser Chiefs.

What are the clues for Phoenix?

Phoenix is a mythological creature - a bird that burst into flames when it dies, and then is reborn from the ashes. Similar to Fawkes in Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets.

The celebrity is wearing an elaborate feathered costume and it is someone who clearly knows how to stand out from the crowd.

Here are some of the clues so far:

Phoenix revealed that they are good at reinventing themselves as they have been born anew and reincarnated.

They were a fairly quiet child.

Their riddle was: “I’m all flame and fire, my feather ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase

They are good at following a trail and have been shown inspecting footprints while using a magnifying glass.

Phoenix on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who do people think Phoenix is?

Fans have been trying to guess the identity of Phoenix since the ITV series kicked-off in February. Some of the theories include:

David Tennant

Ricky Wilson

Joe Sugg

Jason Orange

When is The Masked Singer final?

The Masked Singer season four kicked off on New Year’s Day and it has aired every Saturday night since then. The fourth series finale takes place on Saturday 18 February at 7pm.

How to watch The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer final airs on ITV1 from 7pm until 8.30pm UK time. Joel Dommet hosts the show as the three remaining incognito celebrities battling it out to be crowned the ultimate champion. Lee Mack will be joining the judging panel as a special guest judge for the finale, alongside returning judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

The identities of all three finalists are revealed during the final and fans are also treated to a special performance from all 12 contestants from this year’s series.

You can also stream the final on ITVX shortly after the show finishes at 8.30pm. In addition to that you can also catch up on any episodes you have missed throughout the 2023 series.