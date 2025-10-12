A second celebrity has been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

This week, the theme of Strictly Come Dancing was the movies. But, for one celebrity their film pass didn’t allow them entry in to next week’s compeition.

As always on the show, once all the celebs had danced a public vote opened to determine who was going through to next week and who would face the dreaded dance off. The couples in the bottom two then had to perform again in a bid to save themselves before judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke each cast a vote to decide which pair will dance again and which pair is going home.

The results were actually decided and filmed last night (Saturday October 11), shortly after the main live show had been broadcast on BBC One and also not long after the public vote closed. But, the results shown won’t be broadcast until this evening (Sunday October 12).

However, there’s a dedicated Strictly Spoiler website, where the results are always published early. So, fans don’t have to wait to find out if they don’t want to. On the website it states: “This weeks spoiler has come from an audience mole through a source I work with and should be accurate.”

You won’t find any spoilers here though. NationalWorld has seen which two celebs are in the dance-off, and which one was ultimatley eliminated, but is choosing not to report it.

Judges (left-right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1. | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

What we will tell you is how fans have reacted to the week 3 result - and opinion was split. Taking to X, one person said: “Wasn’t expecting this!!” Aniother person wrote: “Wow that’s a shock but she was undermarked in my opinion.”

Many, however, wrote that the “correct” decision had been made. One person wrote: “ Not shocked either were there [in the dance-off], right one went.” Another said: “That's a right result. Whoever was saved doesn't matter.”

Some had a mixed view. “I’m surprised with one of the couples in the DO - thought they were really good. Correct person went home. Goes to show that no one is safe,” one person penned.

To find out who was in the dance-off, who went home and who was saved from elimination, watch the Strictly Come Dancing results show tonight (Sunday October 12) at 7.15pm on BBC One.