With missing faithfuls found in coffins and plenty of inaccurate speculation, tonight’s episode of The Traitors was full of drama - here’s who left the BBC reality TV show tonight.

We enter a new week of The Traitors on a cliff hanger after a deadly card game decided who would be the next player to be ‘murdered’ by the traitors. In last week’s final episode, a shock twist saw the traitors line up four players to play, in host Claudia Winkleman’s words, “a little game that would result in death”.

Traitors Minah and Linda were given the challenge to the names of the condemned on a painting in the bar - in plain sight - with the potential to be caught in the act. The chosen four - Anna, Fozia, Alexander and Leon - then had to play a deadly card game to decide who would be murdered. Entitled ‘death match’ the player left holding the ‘life card’ would be safe, eliminating a player from the game each time.

The first person safe was, in her words - “the girl who lived”, Anna. The next ‘safe’ player was Alex. Of course, they didn’t reveal who won that last hand of cards and we’ve all spent the last few days on the edge of our seats until the big reveal tonight.

A deadly card game decided who was the next player to be ‘murdered’ on The Traitors tonight | BBC / Studio Lambert

Who was murdered in The Traitors episode 7

Entering the breakfast room first were traitors Minah and Linda who, for once, were just as in the dark as to who would not be returning to play another day. After all but the four card players had arrived to breakfast, Claudia enters to explain what had happened the night before.

She then sent them on a mission to find the survivors out in the Scottish Highlands. And because it’s The Traitors, the faithfuls who survived were, of course, hidden in coffins. After finding Anna boxed up in the woods, they collected Alexander on a boat in the middle of a lake.

After finding the last coffin, it was finally revealed how the card game played out and it was Leon who found the life card meaning Fozia was the next player to be murdered by order of the traitors. In a first for the series, Fozia was ‘murdered’ face-to-face with Minah and Linda delivering the ‘you have been murdered’ letter directly into their victim’s hand.

Who was banished in The Traitors tonight?

It was Linda in the firing line first up who, despite being a traitor, powerfully defended herself. In a surprise, Minah, who had felt she was sitting pretty, had her name brought up at the round table for the first time due to Anna correctly identifying her but for the wrong reason. Alexander and Leanne also both came under suspicion.

Minah received one vote, Alexander picked up two, Leanne got three but Linda was overwhelmingly banished having received seven votes. As she departed, she said: “Guys, I’ve had the most amazing time. This has been the pinnacle of my life and to experience this at my age and get this far, I’ve had a whale of a time, so, thanks for it. I am... a TRAITOR!”

After congratulating the team, Claudia left the team with a word of caution saying: “Don’t relax too much, you know how it is in here. Sweet dreams.”

Who is the new traitor?

As the only traitor left standing in the game, Minah has to choose to recruit rather than murder. After saying she would only consider a women to carry on “the sisterhood” Minah considered Charlotte, Frankie and Lisa. Ultimately it was Charlotte who was summoned to the firepit to meet face-to-face.

When there is only one traitor left, the person the traitor tries to recruit must either commit to becoming a traitor or be murdered there and then. Of course we will have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Charlotte chooses to do but it would be a shock if she would rather leave the game, and her chance of winning the prize pot, rather than sign up as a traitor.