Netflix’s hit series The Crown, could be coming back with a brand new spin-off after the success of latest Netflix drama, Scoop, which told the story of that infamous Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew.

The Crown ran for six seasons from 2016 until 2023, documenting the life of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The series offered dramatizations of some of the Royal family’s most memorable and tragic moments from the Queen’s Coronation and marriage to Prince Phillip to Prince Charles the death of Princess Diana. It featured a star-studded cast, with Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton starring as the Queen throughout her life.

In April, Netflix released Scoop, directed by The Crown screenwriter Phillip Martin. It tells the story of Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview when he was questioned on his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein. Starring Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the film has proved to be a huge success, with reports that makers of The Crown are now considering telling a new story about the Royals.

Will The Crown have a spin-off?

The Crown could possibly have a spin-off in the works, with The Sun reporting that following on from the success of Scoop, show creators are considering reviving the award-winning series.

One idea that is being reported is that the new show will focus on other members of the Royal family, with suggestions the new series could follow the life of Queen Victoria’s son King Edward VII, who reigned from 1901 to 1910. A well-known playboy, he allegedly had an affair with Alice Keppel, the great, great grandmother of Queen Camilla.

A source told The Sun: “The consensus was that the royal drama seemed to wane the closer it came to modern day and retelling multiple stories that so many were familiar with. But Scoop showed that rather than doing this in a drawn-out, ten-part series, focusing instead on one mom­ent in time seemed to hook people. If they can repeat that pattern by delivering prequels in a short­er form, they bel­ieve they may have come up with a winning formula for a new incarnation of The Crown.”

