Hello, you... Fans of the hit Netflix psychological thriller series have been given one final sneak-peak at the last season of the show.

Penn Badgley returns as everyone favourite kidnapper-murderer-manipulator Joe Goldberg for one last twisted adventure as You prepares to air its final season. In a new teaser for the fifth season of the show, Joe is still living in New York City with alongside girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

Joe can be heard in his classic voiceover saying that this is “the last time” he will be “tested”. As he helps Kate get ready, he recounts how he has been “unlucky in life and love” and brands himself as having a “true rags to riches story”, while monikers such as “aristobrats” and “obscenely rich” flash up to describe what he might have called upper class girlfriend.

When is the final season of You out?

You’s fifth and final season will release on Netflix on April 24, 2025. The series will launch exclusively on the streaming service, with all four previous seasons available to watch now.

You will need a Netflix subscription to access the final season of You. Subscriptions begin from £5.99 per month.

Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in season five of You | CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

What will the final season of You be about?

Netflix are keeping their cards close to their chest with the final season of the show, avoiding spoilers for its loyal fans. What we do know is that we will return to Joe and Kate in New York City after the finale of the fourth season saw the couple make the jump back to Joe’s old haunt.

The finale of season four also saw Joe, who had been teaching at a London university under the fake name Jonathan Moore, reveal his true identity to Kate. Kate has just taken over her father’s company in New York City and has orchestrated a media blitz to rehabilitate Joe’s name.

Netflix’s official synopsis of season five says: “The new season picks up three years after Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie, she/her) left London for New York City. Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, Joe is her loyal husband who has been dubbed Prince Charming by the adoring public, and they’re both following through on their pact to help each other do good.”

According to the streaming site, Joe, who now finds himself a celebrity, will cross paths with a new character called Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. Bronte is set to take up a role at Joe’s new bookstore and will make him question everything about his new upper class life, with the pair growing closer throughout the season - but will Joe return to his old ways?