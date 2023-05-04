People referred to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the ‘platty joobs’ and the King’s coronation could get its own shortened slang name

During the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations a special bank holiday weekend was held between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June, and people held parties up and down the country to celebrate her 70 year reign. Similar celebrations are expected to take place countrywide on another one-of-a-kind long weekend between Saturday 6 May and Monday 8 May to mark the official crowning of the new king.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another thing that is expected to happen again this weekend is that people are going to refer to the royal event using a fun abbreviation. Back in June, actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who is known for his lead role in BBC One sitcom Ghosts and also his appearance in Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats, coined the phrase ‘platty joobs’. The phrase was widely used at the time, both in person and on social media.

Now, ahead of King Charles’ coronation ceremony, a TikToker has come up with his own abbreviated phrase to refer to it. A video by TikTok user Joe Foster, who says he is “very silly” and “likes to have a chat”, has gone viral after he came up with three abbreviated phrases and decided to share them.

In the video, called “i’m on my coribobs babe”, he gave three fun phrases people could use: ‘cory bob’, ‘cory nash’ (pronounced cory nay-sh) and ‘chazzle dazzle’. He also helpfully gave examples of how each one could be used:

He said ‘corry bob’ is a spin on the classic abbreviation for the word holiday, ‘holibob’.He suggested that you may add an ‘s’ to the end of it and say “I’m on my coribobs”.

He said that he thought ‘cory nash’ was “simple” and rolled off the tongue. He added that he thought that would be the option favoured by most people as he believed it followed on from “platty joobs’ vibes.

Speaking about the last choice, he referred to ‘chazze dazzle’ as “slightly rogue”.

TikToker Joe Foster (left) has gone viral for suggesting three abbreviated names for the coronation of King Charles III.

The video has been watched 1.1 million times and has attracted over 2,000 comments. Some viewers have applauded Foster’s suggestions, while others have come up with their own. He’s even had a comment from the official Google account which said “Corry Nash is really something”. Other suggestions from users for abbreviations that could be used include ‘king’s cozzy’ and ‘king cory bank holly’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The language team at Atom Learning suggested that the best abbreviation to use may depend on where in the UK you live. A spokesman said they thought ‘cory nash’ may be “a lot easier for Southerners to grasp” but “may get a few funny looks if said in the North”.

They added: “Brits have always used ‘slangy’ language but now these novel phrases and trends can spread so much quicker, and to so many more people, than they did 25 years ago thanks to the internet - and social media in particular. Not only do phrases spread like wildfire, but they then remain a part of a person's everyday language.