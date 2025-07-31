At least 20 people have been injured after a carriage of a tourist train overturned in a holiday hotspot.

Four people are in a critical condition and receiving urgent treatment in hospital after the horror accident in the city of Ajaccio in Corsica. Officials believe the train crashed as it approached a roundabout with the final carriage overturning and smashing into the ground.

A total of 57 people were onboard at the time, including young kids. It is unclear how many children, if any, have been injured.

The accident took place shortly before 12pm on the busy Sanguinaires road between Ariadne beach and Barbicaghja beach. Shaken passengers were being treated in a parking lot in Ariadne near to where the accident occurred.

A 60-year-old woman who was on Santa Lina beach at the time of the accident told local French outlet Corse Matin: "We heard a huge noise, we went up immediately. We helped the injured as best we could, with priority given to the children."

Investigations are ongoing with officials still at the scene.