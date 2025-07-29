British tourist found dead in Majorca hotel swimming pool

A 72-year-old British holidaymaker has been found dead in a hotel swimming pool in the Spanish resort town of S’Illot on the island of Majorca.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was discovered face down in the water shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday, July 29. Despite swift emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency medical services SAMU confirmed the incident, stating: “A British man aged 72 has been found floating face down in the swimming pool of a hotel in S’Illot. He was pulled out of the water and basic resuscitation manoeuvres were practiced on him until the first ambulances arrived when it was confirmed he had gone into cardiac arrest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite attempts to resuscitate him he died. The alarm was raised at 8.37am this morning.”

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality | Getty Images

Both an advanced life-support ambulance and an air ambulance were dispatched to the hotel. Local police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and were present at the scene, although no formal statement has been issued yet.

It has not been confirmed whether the man was travelling alone or with companions.

The hotel is located in S’Illot, a small coastal town in the municipality of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, just 15 minutes from the well-known Love Island villa.