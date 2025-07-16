A British pensioner has been arrested in Spain after trying to smuggle over 60kg of cannabis on to a ferry.

The man was detained after police discovered the drug in a UK-registered vehicle at Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave, on Sunday evening. The Civil Guard said the car was bound for the port of Algeciras, with the 62.3kg of cannabis "hidden" in a concealed compartment built into the roof of the vehicle.

The packages were branded with names including "dream gelato" and "cereal milk". The force said officers carried out a thorough search of the car after being alerted by a sniffer dog.

The Civil Guard said the arrested driver was a UK native and resident, and was born in 1956, making him 68 or 69. The suspect was taken into custody and will later be brought to court under an alleged drug trafficking offence.

A Civil Guard spokesperson added that the "seized substance" will be handed over to a governmental health department, while the vehicle will be placed under the supervision of the courts.