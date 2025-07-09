British holidaymakers are being issued a Spain holiday warning as the destination is introducing strict new rules on travel insurance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British tourists who are visiting Spain this summer should know about a recent regulation that can lead to fines or deportation. According to post-Brexit regulations that are administered by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health, British citizens should have valid, all-inclusive private travel insurance that covers their health.

The regulations were Introduced this year and is meant to guarantee visitors decent protection for their health during their visit in Spain. The move comes as part of Spain’s ongoing adjustments to entry rules for non-EU nationals following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The requirement is designed to safeguard both the health of tourists and the local healthcare system in Spain. UK holidaymakers must now ensure they have adequate coverage before departing for their trip, or they risk facing fines of up to €6,900 (£5,900) or being turned away at the border.

British holidaymakers are being issued a Spain holiday warning as the destination is introducing strict new rules on travel insurance. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In order to comply with the new regulation, British nationals visiting Spain must present proof of valid travel insurance that meets specific criteria. According to the official guidelines from Spain’s Ministry of Health, the insurance policy must include comprehensive health coverage, which should cover:

Emergency medical care, including ambulance services

Hospitalisation costs

Medical repatriation to the UK

Coverage for pre-existing conditions (without major exclusions)

No excessive excess fees or deductibles

Importantly, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) are no longer sufficient on their own. While these cards may provide limited emergency care in certain circumstances, they do not meet the new insurance requirements for British visitors to Spain. The government has made it clear that only private travel insurance, which offers more extensive coverage, will be accepted.

For UK travellers planning a trip to Spain, the best course of action is to buy travel insurance well in advance of their departure. The Spanish government has made it clear that proof of insurance will be required before boarding a flight or train to Spain. Waiting until arrival to purchase insurance could lead to delays, entry refusal, or fines.

UK visitors should follow these simple steps:

Purchase Comprehensive Travel Insurance: Make sure the policy includes full medical cover, as outlined above.

Carry Proof of Insurance: Ensure that you have both physical and digital proof of your policy when travelling.

Double-Check Insurance Coverage: Confirm that the insurance meets Spain’s specific requirements. It’s wise to read the terms and conditions carefully or consult an insurance advisor if unsure.

Refer to Government Recommendations: The UK government’s travel advice website provides a list of insurance providers that offer policies suitable for travel to Spain. This can help ensure that your chosen policy meets all necessary criteria.