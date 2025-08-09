A fire has engulfed one of Spain's most famous churches and tourist attractions.

Emergency services were at the scene at the Mezquita de Córdoba in the Andalusian city of Cordoba last night (Friday 8 August). Police sources report that the fire started in the Patio de los Naranjos (Orange Tree Courtyard).

Sources told local media the fire was caused by a short circuit in a sweeper, a machine used for cleaning, in the Almanzor Chapel. Several residents have posted videos showing the flames emerging from this World Heritage site and pillar of Christian and Islamic art.

In addition to firefighters, members of the National Police have immediately deployed to cordon off the area and assist in extinguishing the fire. All access to the Cathedral was cut off while fire crews tackled the blaze.

The cathedral was initially constructed as a mosque in the eighth century. It was then converted into a cathedral during the Reconquista in the 13th century. Work on the construction of a cathedral within the walls of its centre began in the 16th Century.

Spanish Muslims have lobbied the Catholic Church to allow them to pray in the complex since the 2000s, with the Islamic Council of Spain lodging a formal request with the Vatican. However, senior Spanish Christian figures have long declined the request.