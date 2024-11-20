Customs officers seize rare Greek tortoises from tourist returning from Italy

Customs officials have seized three rare Greek tortoises that a traveller returning from Italy had attempted to smuggle in a box hidden behind the driver's seat.

The 40-year-old man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was stopped by officers at the Weil am Rhein motorway in Loerrach, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, on October 31.

When questioned about whether he had anything to declare, he claimed there was nothing and he was merely returning home from a holiday. But customs officers proceeded to inspect the vehicle despite the traveller's claims and discovered three live Greek tortoises, some lettuce and a small bowl of water in a box in the footwell behind the driver's seat.

The man then admitted to purchasing the tortoises at a street flea market in Italy.

Main Customs Office Loerrach spokesperson Kim Klopfer said in a statement on 20th November: "Greek tortoises are one of the strictly protected species, which is why they can only be imported upon presentation of species protection documents.

"The man was unable to present these necessary documents, which is why he is facing criminal proceedings on suspicion of violating the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and the Federal Nature Conservation Act. The turtles were confiscated on site. They are now in a reptile rescue centre and are being well cared for there.

"Species protection law protects entire populations of certain species in order to prevent their extinction. This affects plants and animals in their natural populations. Species protection therefore makes an important contribution to the preservation of biodiversity and, not least, to the stability of the entire ecosystem."

The Greek tortoise (Testudo graeca) is listed as 'Vulnerable' on IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species.

It is commonly illegally traded as a pet which often proves fatal for the species when it is not properly housed or fed. For example, although these tortoises enjoy lettuce, it does not contain enough nutrients for them to survive on.