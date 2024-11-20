Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Chelsea footballer Antonio Rudiger has launched an auction to help save endangered pygmy hippos in their natural habitat.

Berlin Zoo in Germany teamed up with the Real Madrid centre-back to raise funds and awareness for the protection of the species on November 19.

The auction will reportedly kick off on the online platform Catawiki, and offer interested parties an extraordinary collection of one-of-a-kind items and collectibles.

A pygmy hippo at the Berlin Zoo, Germany. Football player Antonio Rudiger, 31, launched an online auction for wildlife conservation | Berlin Zoo/NF/newsX

Items up for auction include the first mini football of Berlin Zoo's pygmy hippo, Toni, and a life-sized sculpture of the zoo's Indian rhinoceros, Betty.

Rudiger, who is the honorary sponsor of pygmy hippo Toni, also added his match-worn, signed jersey from Real Madrid's 4-0 victory over Osasuna on 9th November this year to the auction. He was born in Berlin - his mother is from Sierra Leone in West Africa.

Antonio Rudiger in action for Germany this week against Bosnia and Herzegovina | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

The 31-year-old footballer said in a statement obtained by Newsflash: "The habitat of pygmy hippos in West Africa is under severe threat, and it would be truly heartbreaking if these unique animals were to disappear forever. Little Toni and I are proud to be ambassadors, working together to protect this endangered species and its habitat.

"The auction supporting the conservation project in Sierra Leone is a great opportunity to actively contribute and help ensure the survival of pygmy hippos and many other species. That's why I hope as many people as possible will join this initiative."

Proceeds raised in the auction will benefit the Pygmy Hippo Research Project in Sierra Leone's Gola Rainforest National Park, which works to protect the pygmy hippos in their natural habitat.

Pygmy hippos at Berlin Zoo | Berlin Zoo/NF/newsX

Zoo Director Dr Andreas Knieriem added: "As one of the world's most renowned zoos, our mission goes beyond caring for animals and raising awareness about endangered species like the pygmy hippo.

"We are also committed to directly supporting conservation projects in the wild. The situation for many species is dire, and we want to highlight this with the enchanting images of our little Toni. Our thanks go to Toni Rudiger and everyone supporting us in this important mission."

Vice President of Collectables at Catawiki, Genevive Tearle, said: "Catawiki is all about bringing special objects into our lives – and this auction couldn't be more extraordinary. We are thrilled to collaborate with the renowned Zoo Berlin and a global football icon like Antonio Rudiger to create something truly unique.

"Through this auction, we're giving collectors the opportunity to acquire exceptional memorabilia from the worlds of sports and nature while contributing to the vital protection of endangered species."

