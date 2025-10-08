A newly elected German town mayor has been left fighting for her life after she was stabbed 13 times.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iris Stalzer was found yesterday (Tuesday 7 October) in Herdecke in North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany after an “abhorrent attack”, just days after her election, police said. She was discovered by her 15-year-old son at around 12:40 pm (10:40 GMT) with life-threatening injuries in her apartment in the town near Dortmund.

The politician sustained as many as 13 stab wounds, according to Westfalenpost. Her son found her with several stabbing wounds on her stomach and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have reportedly arrested the boy, who told officers that his mother was attacked outside their home by 'several men on the street', the outlet said. It added that he was taken away from the scene in handcuffs for questioning, wearing an evidence-preserving overall.

A newly elected German town mayor has been left fighting for her life after she was stabbed 13 times. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The teenager reportedly called emergency services alongside his 17-year-old adopted sister at 12.40pm, who was present in the apartment when authorities arrived, the newspaper said. She was also questioned in the hours following the attack, according to Der Spiegel, which reported that she had been involved in a previous case of domestic violence in the Stalzer household in the summer of this year.

The politician's daughter had used a knife against the 57-year-old, the report said. Stalzer was taken to hospital by helicopter where she is receiving emergency treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

Prosecutors and police said in a joint statement their inquiry was looking into every possibility and said: 'Close family involvement cannot be ruled out at the present time.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the attack as a 'heinous act' and demanded that the crime and its background 'be swiftly clarified'. A homicide squad is expected to take over the investigation into the attack shortly.

The police are urgently appealing to the public for information.