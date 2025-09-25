Lake Como, one of Italy’s most iconic lakes, has flooded after heavy rain across the north of the country.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre of Como was badly hit after Lake Como flooded following intense rainfall on 22 September. Water flowed through the city’s streets, partially submerging cars and causing damage to homes and businesses.

The lake then flooded again on 23 September after significant flooding in the area. Local Team, a local news website in Italy, wrote on X: “Second flooding in two days for Lake Como.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the evening of Tuesday, September 23, the water returned to flood the area in Piazza Cavour and the lakeside promenade in the Larian capital, after the passage in the same hours of new and intense thunderstorms.”

Lake Como, one of Italy’s most iconic lakes, has flooded after heavy rain across the north of the country. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

An account called Weather Monitor also wrote on X: “Shocking scenes from Lake Como, Italy as Villa Pliniana, a historic and breathtaking residence, stands beside a roaring waterfall. Torrential rains over the past few days have swollen nearby streams, causing significant flooding in the area.”

It comes as Italy has been battered by brutal floods over the past few days. North-western Italy swallowed the worst of the weather, with orange alerts issued for parts of Lombardy and Liguria on Sunday, but the capital Milan has also suffered with severe rainfall on Monday night.

Specialised flood vehicles had to rescue around 300 children stranded in schools in the Niguarda district of Milan. In Cabiate, Como province, fire crews plucked residents from swamped neighbourhoods by winching them up to helicopters after the Tarò River overflowed.