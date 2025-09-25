Multiple flats have been flooded in London this morning (Thursday 25 September).

London Fire Brigade posted on X that homes have been flooded in the Marylebone area in London after a “suspected burst water main”. It said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with flooding in the area around Enford Street in Marylebone.

“A burst 9cm water main has caused flooding across an area of around 200m by 100m, affecting multiple basement flats on Enford Street and York Street. Approximately 14 residents from ground floor and basement properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Station Commander Brien O'Keeffe, who is at the scene, said: "Crews are working hard to assist partner agencies to resolve the incident as quickly as possible in a safe manner and are continuing to support local businesses and the community. Members of the public are advised to avoid the local area whilst the incident is being resolved. Traffic restrictions are in place on Marylebone Road, Seymour Place, Crawford Street and Gloucester Place."

Crews were called to the incident at 05:20 this morning. Crews from Paddington, Euston, Soho, Chelsea, Kentish Town and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

An image posted on X by the Brigade shows crews working in the area.