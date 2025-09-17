UK set for drenching says Met Office as weather warning for rain remains in place

Yet more wet and windy weather is on the cards for the UK as the Met Office predicts the country is in for another drenching as a weather warning remains in place.

It has been yet another wet and windy start but some will have been enjoying a brief respite from the rain with a drier afternoon today (September 17). Yellow weather warnings have been issued with alerts for rain put in place for parts of Wales.

The continued rain comes after windy weather swept the country with gusts of up to 80mph recorded by the Met Office overnight on Sunday (September 14). Forecasters warned up to 60mm of rain may fall within six hours in one warning area, which covers north-west Wales including Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Powys from from 3am to 12pm on Wednesday.

The second warning, which is in place from 6am to 11pm on Wednesday, covers south and south-west Wales where up to 70mm of rainfall is expected largely on south-west hills with up to 40mm elsewhere, the Met Office said. Areas affected include Swansea, Carmarthen and parts of Cardiff.

The heaviest rain today fell on Wales, the Midlands and northern England with South East England being drier. Southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England had a brighter day with some sunny spells.

The Met Office is predicting more wet and windy weather for the UK this week | Jacob King/PA Wire

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “As the autumnal weather is expected to worsen on Wednesday, drivers may be hit by delays and even flooding in some areas. Standing surface water may look harmless, but attempting to drive through it is incredibly risky, especially if it’s not clear how deep it is.

“As well as posing a safety hazard, floodwater can also lead to expensive vehicle damage or even an insurance write-off. If you’re not absolutely sure the water is shallow enough to drive through safely, the best solution is always to turn around and find another route.”

Met Office forecasts more rain

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “The rest of the week continues on an unsettled note, with the potential for some quite heavy and prolonged rain, along with strong winds in places, over the weekend.”

The Met Office forecast for tonight predicts it will be “cloudy, murky and rather humid in the south with heavy rain lingering in the west”. Further north it is likely to be drier and feeling fresher, though a few scattered blustery showers are still possible.

Moving into Thursday, another rather unsettled day is on the cards with cloudy skies for most bringing showers and some longer spells of rain, especially in the north and west. The Met Office says it is likely to be breezy over higher ground and along coasts.

Heading into Friday and the weekend it looks like more of the same with strong winds and spells of rain likely. Forecasters are predicting it will potentially feel warm and humid in the sunnier southeast on Friday, but it will be turning colder for all by Sunday.