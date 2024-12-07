McDonald's in Austria offered its die-hard fans a unique sensory experience by launching French fry-, apple pie-, and McFlurry-scented candles.

The popular fast food chain unveiled its 'Iconic Candle Collection' featuring three limited-edition candles inspired by the scents of its most popular products on November 19. However, the candles were so popular that they sold out just two days after their release, revealed McDonald's officials.

Scented like their famous apple pie, McFlurry, and French fries, the candles were available at all McDonald's locations across the country for all registered users of the MyMcDonald's bonus programme.

The Iconic Candle Collection from McDonald's in Austria | McDonald's Austria/NF/newsX

Members could redeem the limited candles for 30 points on the app or receive them for free with a voucher when purchasing a large McMenu.

McDonald's Austria Digital Strategy and Activation team lead Mariana Joerg said in a statement: "It is part of the McDonald's DNA to continually inspire our fans with special ideas. That's why we are delighted to present the 'Iconic Candles Collection', Europe's first McDonald's-inspired scented candle collection, and thus offer our fans the unique McDonald's fragrance experience with recognition value for their home."

McDonald's Austria wrote on Instagram: "You were really excited about our Iconic Candles - our scented candles are already sold out after just two days. With our exclusive Iconic Candle audio plays by award-winning Austrian authors, you can still immerse yourself in the smells of apple pies, McFlurry and fries. Listen now in the McDonald's app."

Social media users flooded McDonald's with comments, eagerly requesting a second batch of the candles.

Instagram user '@manuel.m2w' said: "Then get new ones. I want one too."

Then user '@mike16b26' said: "After only two days? I couldn't find any more on the same day..."

And '@manuel_obi_' added: "The apple pie candle was already gone by lunchtime."

