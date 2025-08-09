Wildfires have hit Mount Vesuvius in Naples, Italy, as deadly blazes sweep through Europe amid a scorching heatwave.

The blaze broke out on Friday afternoon, and firefighting teams both on the ground and in the air rushed to the scene. As the sun set, the operation was temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

Raffaele De Luca, president of the Vesuvius National Park, expressed his deep concern about the fire's progress. He said: “We are following every update in constant contact with the relevant authorities.

“Our gratitude goes to those who are working tirelessly to protect our natural heritage and ensure the safety of those who live nearby.” Firefighters from Naples Command, led by Commander Giuseppe Paduano, were deployed to the southern slopes of Vesuvius, particularly near Monte Somma.

No official containment percentage has been released yet, which suggests the situation is still evolving. Towns like Ercolano and Torre del Greco, nestled along the volcano’s base, were shrouded in thick smoke, prompting evacuations and health warnings. Respiratory issues surged, especially among children and the elderly, as air quality plummeted.

One user shared a video of the wildfire on X saying: “Recent footage from Italy shows the large out of control fire currently burning on Mt Vesuvius. Vesuvius, an active volcano located near Naples, is known for its massive eruption in 79 CE that destroyed the city of Pompeii.”