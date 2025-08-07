The 1,550 evacuated people in Tarifa are now able to return to their homes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tarifa fire was stabilized around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post by Antonio Sanz, Minister of the Presidency of the Andalusian Regional Government, on X. However, the fire extinguishing and prevention team are continuing to work on extinguishing the forest fire.

Efforts have focused on the eastern flank, where the flames are advancing more dangerously toward agricultural areas. Speaking to the media from the forward command post, Antonio Sanz, Minister of the Presidency of the Regional Government, explained that the night had been "complex, very intense," as the constant wind shifts had caused flames to open where "we had been advancing for hours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1,550 evacuated people in Tarifa are now able to return to their homes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"It's an ongoing effort, with some hot spots still in place," said Sanz, who emphasized the "good news" that the southern zone, closest to the road and the hotels, campsites, and homes in the area, has remained under control, except for "three minor incidents, always at the same location, the Torre de la Peña campsite.” The greatest intensity of the operation is now focused on the northern and eastern flanks.

Six aircraft are working, including one heavy and two medium-heavy helicopters, two light amphibious aircraft, and one coordination aircraft, in addition to the eight groups of forest firefighters and five fire engines working in the area.