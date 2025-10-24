Lithuania’s president has said that Russian jets were spotted in the country’s airspace on Thursday - breaching Nato rules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Gitanas Nauseda confirmed the military planes violated Lithuania’s air space on Thursday evening, and said the breach was a blatant infraction on the territorial integrity of the country, which is a member of both the EU and Nato.

The foreign ministry will summon Russian embassy representatives in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, to protest over the violation, Mr Nauseda said. “This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania,” he wrote. “Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defence readiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I strongly condemn the violation of Lithuanian airspace by the fighter jet and transport plane of the Russian Federation from a Kaliningrad region site. This is a cruel violation of international law and territorial sovereignty of Lithuania and we have to react to this.”

A Russian Su-35 that violated Coalition Force airspace in Syria in 2023 | SSgt J. Ayers/USAF/SWNS

The Baltic nations are increasingly worried by neighbouring Russia’s aggression on Ukraine as a series of mysterious drone incidents and air space violations by Russian war planes in recent weeks has fuelled concerns that President Vladimir Putin might be testing Nato’s defensive reflexes.

In September Poland’s airspace was violated by Russian drones, with the military and its Nato allies shooting down some that posed a direct threat.

And this week flights were suspended at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania after dozens of balloons used by smugglers entered the airspace from Belarus. It marked the second time in a month that the country's largest airport was shut down due to a similar incident. On 5 October, helium balloons carrying contraband cigarettes also led to flight cancellations and delays. Lithuania has a long border with Belarus, which is an ally of Russia.