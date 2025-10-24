Russian Jets in Nato airspace over Lithuania: President says new incursions reported
President Gitanas Nauseda confirmed the military planes violated Lithuania’s air space on Thursday evening, and said the breach was a blatant infraction on the territorial integrity of the country, which is a member of both the EU and Nato.
The foreign ministry will summon Russian embassy representatives in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, to protest over the violation, Mr Nauseda said. “This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania,” he wrote. “Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defence readiness.
“I strongly condemn the violation of Lithuanian airspace by the fighter jet and transport plane of the Russian Federation from a Kaliningrad region site. This is a cruel violation of international law and territorial sovereignty of Lithuania and we have to react to this.”
The Baltic nations are increasingly worried by neighbouring Russia’s aggression on Ukraine as a series of mysterious drone incidents and air space violations by Russian war planes in recent weeks has fuelled concerns that President Vladimir Putin might be testing Nato’s defensive reflexes.
In September Poland’s airspace was violated by Russian drones, with the military and its Nato allies shooting down some that posed a direct threat.
And this week flights were suspended at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania after dozens of balloons used by smugglers entered the airspace from Belarus. It marked the second time in a month that the country's largest airport was shut down due to a similar incident. On 5 October, helium balloons carrying contraband cigarettes also led to flight cancellations and delays. Lithuania has a long border with Belarus, which is an ally of Russia.