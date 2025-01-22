Spanish artist's Lent image of Christ looking like a greasy spot on fish and chip paper baffles devotees at Utrera in Sevilla

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

22nd Jan 2025, 3:20pm
A poster to celebrate Lent showing Christ as a greasy stain on a fish and chips paper has baffled worshippers in Spain.

The image was commissioned for a special service in Utrera, in Seville province, to mark the Christian month of fasting.

The poster, created by artist Gonzalo Quesada, is supposed to be based on other religious icons like the Turin Shroud and the holy Veil of Veronica.

The poster for Lent 2025 by Gonzalo Quesada The poster for Lent 2025 by Gonzalo Quesada
But instead, the image of Jesus' face is made by the sort of oily stains a fried fish supper might leave behind along with a beer bottle top and some hazelnut shells.

Quesada explained: "It is a tribute to the ability to find Christ in every detail of our daily life, reminding us that He is always with us. Christ is present in the everyday moments of our lives, even in something as simple as a meal with friends."

The poster for Lent 2025 by Gonzalo Quesada X)The poster for Lent 2025 by Gonzalo Quesada X)
The poster has infuriated some worshippers who saw it launched on X.

One said: "This must be a joke, right?".

But one supporter said: "It tells us that the divine is also found in the human, in the everyday and in the seemingly insignificant, like a paper stained with oil."

Story: NewsX

